Two facing contraband charges at MCCX
An attempt to introduce a significant amount of contraband into the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) was thwarted this weekend. Officers at the facility were able to intercept a total of sixteen (16) packages wrapped in black electrical tape, containing marijuana, cell phones, and fentanyl. The two individuals responsible were taken into custody thanks to a collaborative investigation by MCCX and the Morgan County Sherriff’s Office (MCSO).www.wecoradio.com