High School

Joliet Central High School

jths.org
 5 days ago

Congratulations to the Class of 2021! We look forward to celebrating you this weekend with in-person graduations and on May 28 with Virtual Graduation. All graduations are live streamed and we invite you to join us via the following links:. Central Campus: bit.ly/JolietCentral21. West Campus: bit.ly/JolietWest21. The Last Week of...

www.jths.org
Norristown, PANorristown Times Herald

270 area students graduate from Central Montco Technical High School

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP -- Some 270 area students graduated from Central Montco Technical High School during a pair of joyful, open-air ceremonies on May 22, and CMTHS Administrative Director Seth Schram described the day as “by far, the most emotional graduation I’ve ever experienced.”. “This was also the first one, as...
Traverse City, MI9&10 News

Traverse City Central High School Student Receives Perfect Score on SAT

Traverse City Area Public Schools announced that Lauren May, a junior at Traverse City Central High School has received a perfect score of 1600 on the SAT. “Lauren is an exceptional 11th grade student at Central. She is part of our SCI-MA-TECH program, is a member of the Trojan cross country and track teams, plays flute in the wind ensemble, is an active member in our National Honor Society, and is a member of the Students for Environmental Advocacy club,” said Jessie Houghton, principal of Traverse City Central High School. “She is a kind-hearted and humble student who consistently adds to our school’s learning environment. Her teachers describe her as ‘exceptionally bright, eager to learn, and willing to help others.’ This is a huge academic accomplishment for her and we are incredibly proud of her work.”
Princeton, MOkttn.com

Princeton High School is North Central Missouri College “Show-Me Your Hometown” winner

North Central Missouri College recently held the Show-Me Your Hometown – Dual Credit High School Video Contest to celebrate Missouri’s Bicentennial. Students were asked to create a two-minute video showcasing their hometown. Princeton High School Dual Credit Seniors, who were also members of the PHS Multimedia class, won grand prize for their entry. The grand prize included a new piece of equipment for the Multimedia class (a transmitter that will allow more camera options for live broadcasting) and a lunch party. Other high school finalists that each received a cash prize were Milan High School, Green City High School, Stanberry High School, and Cameron High School.
Hamburg, NYWKBW-TV

Hamburg Central Middle School/High School return to full in-person learning on Thursday, May 20

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hamburg Central Middle School and Hamburg High School will return to full in-person learning starting on Thursday, May 20. In a letter sent out to families and staff of Hamburg Schools on Wednesday, Superintendent Michael Cornell says this change comes from a change in guidance from the New York State Department of Health which allows for social distancing to be reduced from six feet to three feet if rate of community infection in a county is below 100 cases per 100,000.
Ontario, OHrichlandsource.com

Ontario High School / North Central State College 2021 Graduate: Alexie Zaebriana Lorenz

2021 Senior Spotlights are brought to you by School Specialty. High School: Ontario High School / North Central State College. Accomplishments: Recipient of Tuition Freedom Scholarship for completion of Associate Degree in Psychology at North Central State College, Recipient of Terry Coleman Scholarship for $500 at North Central State College, inducted member of Sigma Alpha Pi (The National Society of Leadership and Success) through North Central State College, Recipient of the OASC All-Ohio Student Councils Award, performed at the Ohio State Buckeye Invitational with the Ontario High School Marching Band, marched in Disney's Festival of Fantasy Parade with the Ontario High School Marching Band at Walt Disney World, and completed 13 credit hours as a CCP student through North Central State College with a GPA of 4.0.
High Schoolgoartesians.com

Martinsville Varsity Artesians Holds Off Varsity @ Decatur Central High School as 5-Run Deficit Is Nearly Erased

Martinsville Varsity Artesians built a five-run lead in the fifth inning and then held off Varsity @ Decatur Central High School’s charge for a 7-5 victory on Wednesday. Varsity @ Decatur Central High School scored four runs in the failed comeback on a single by Stewart in the fifth, a groundout by Jonathan Castaneda in the seventh, and a passed ball during Barefoot’s at bat in the seventh.
Marblehead, MAWicked Local

A little normalcy returned to Marblehead High School graduation

A little normalcy is on the agenda for June 4 when Marblehead High School seniors graduate pretty much as tradition dictates, altogether, with family watching, live and in person. The amount of family will be limited and high heeled shoes prohibited, but as MHS High School Principal Daniel Bauer said,...
Educationredlakenationnews.com

School Readiness Teacher - Red Lake School District #38

Posted Internally and Externally: 05/25/2021; Until Filled. Red Lake School District #38 is accepting applications for a School Readiness Teacher:. JOB TITLE: Early Childhood School Readiness Teacher; Beginning the 2021-2022 SY BUILDING: Anticipated Split between Ponemah and Red Lake Elementary Schools REPORTS TO: Building Principals & Director of Special Services JOB PURPOSE: The Early Childhood School Readiness Teacher shall develop and implement instructional.
Educationeastgreenwichnews.com

NE Tech Offers Free Courses for High School Students

Since 2016, New England Institute of Technology has provided free college courses for high school students through the state Department of Education All Course Network (ACN) program. RIDE has just awarded a significant expansion of course offerings at NEIT. New England Tech has been approved to offer more than 25...
Educationiste.org

Need an Edtech Grant? Then Get Writing!

Your school needs technology resources now more than ever, but your district can’t afford them. What do you do?. Start writing your grant, says Sheryl Abshire, a veteran K-12 educator and accomplished grant writer. Edtech grants are a great way to fill the gap between what a school needs and...