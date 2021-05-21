Joliet Central High School

Traverse City Area Public Schools announced that Lauren May, a junior at Traverse City Central High School has received a perfect score of 1600 on the SAT. “Lauren is an exceptional 11th grade student at Central. She is part of our SCI-MA-TECH program, is a member of the Trojan cross country and track teams, plays flute in the wind ensemble, is an active member in our National Honor Society, and is a member of the Students for Environmental Advocacy club,” said Jessie Houghton, principal of Traverse City Central High School. “She is a kind-hearted and humble student who consistently adds to our school’s learning environment. Her teachers describe her as ‘exceptionally bright, eager to learn, and willing to help others.’ This is a huge academic accomplishment for her and we are incredibly proud of her work.”