Bob Shaw of Champion the Challenges: “Build It Right, Right from the Start”

A: Yes, definitely. The better considerations are, "What do I want to gain from it?" and "How do I go about it?" Networking has almost become a cliché in business as the way to get more business and develop more leads. For example, every semester, I invite Bob Hanson — a friend and colleague — and Joe Puk, a former student who sat in the same marketing/sales class only a few years earlier, to guest present to the class of graduating seniors. Hanson highlights networking: his intentions for it, his successes with it and how he has professionally employed it over the years. He details his career as a "rookie" selling tickets with the Minnesota North Stars, then to the Timberwolves, then pharmaceuticals and on to his position as regional VP of sales at a premier medical device company.