Bob Shaw of Champion the Challenges: “Build It Right, Right from the Start”
Build It Right, Right from the Start. Have a vision 3 years out and think about the software, tools website, and team you will need to grow and expand. Take the time to research the newest approaches and study the nonprofits that are growing the fastest and learn what they are doing. We selected a CRM, donation engine and website platform that would expand and scale as we grow. It needed to be easily updated and always look current and professional.thriveglobal.com