Letting HHS negotiate drug prices could save businesses $195B, analysis finds

By Maia Anderson
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllowing the HHS secretary to negotiate drug prices could save businesses $195 billion and another $98 billion for workers, according to an analysis conducted by West Health published May 20. West Health, a group of nonprofit, nonpartisan organizations dedicated to lowering healthcare costs, said the "Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug...

