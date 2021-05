FARMINGTON — The Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that the case of an escaped pony had ended with a positive result. On the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Sheriff Jon Hayden said that deputies were dispatched Thursday night to an area of KY 80 East at the Graves/Calloway County line after a report of a pony running on the highway was received. Hayden said deputies did located the animal but encountered difficulty in trying to capture it.