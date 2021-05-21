newsbreak-logo
Washington State

Native American Performers, Musicians, Storytellers Celebrated in Upcoming Ensemble

By Billy Thomas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRena Priest, Washington State poet laureate, will tell stories as part of "Welcome to Indian Country." “Welcome to Indian Country,” which premieres Thursday, May 27, at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, is a song- and story-packed celebration of Native American life — and of the accomplishments of Native American performers. The show will tour across the country, but its genesis is right here: It’s produced and directed by Andre Bouchard of Olympia, and the center is hosting not only the show’s debut but also a weeklong residency that will play a key role in the production’s development.

