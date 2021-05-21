Native American Performers, Musicians, Storytellers Celebrated in Upcoming Ensemble

The weather is warming up and summer is on our mind! Things are slowly returning to normal and that includes wondering how to keep the kids occupied during summer break. Thankfully, throughout Thurston County there are a variety of fun summer camps that will teach your child new skills, get them moving and maybe even help them meet new friends. Due to COVID, most camps have fewer spots so plan early and reserve as soon as possible. Here are the 2021 summer camps in Thurston County.