UND hockey game in Nashville rescheduled for Oct. 30

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph Engelstad Arena and University of North Dakota Athletics are pleased to announce the confirmation of the 2021 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game in Nashville, TN on Saturday, October 30, 2021 featuring North Dakota and Penn State. The Metro Public Health Department in Nashville recently announced that all COVID-19...

knoxradio.com
