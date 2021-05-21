newsbreak-logo
Storm Tracker Forecast -Warmer Weekend With Weaker Wind

By Meteorologist Jason Stiff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been another windy day for northern California with clouds over the higher terrain, and isolated rain and snow showers. Saturday will be similar to today, but the wind will be a little weaker, and there will be fewer showers and storms. The north-to-south airflow will continue over northern California tonight and tomorrow, leading to similar morning and afternoon weather compared today. Tonight we can expect decreasing clouds and lingering breezes along with cooler than average lows ranging from the 20s and 30s in the mountains to the 40s and 50s in the valley and foothills. Saturday will be slightly warmer with gusty wind at times and isolated showers and t'storms over the mountains. Highs will range from the 50s and 60s in the mountains to mainly the 60s and 70s in the valley and foothills. A few lower 80s are possible Saturday.

