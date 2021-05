Our culture is changing. This idea of culture is not confined to race. The culture of doing business, communication, spiritual services, interacting with our community, requires our ability to adapt, accept and respond to this reality. These shifts do not ask for our permission. They do not always arrive loudly. They can come in subtle ways that appear to awaken us from a peaceful sleep or a blissful indifference. Regardless of how these moments arrive, cultural change, cultural evolution, and sometimes cultural revolution, will demand our attention. They create and command a shift in how we view and engage in the changes that arise.