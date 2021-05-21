House Democrats Advance Legislation to Ensure Justice for All and Protect Our Democratic Institutions

During the second week of the May legislative work period, House Democrats passed legislation to further advance justice for all and protect our democratic institutions. On Tuesday, the House voted to adopt the Senate-passed bipartisan COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which was signed into law by President Biden yesterday. This bill will simplify the reporting process for racially-motivated crimes during the pandemic. Additionally, on Wednesday, the House voted to pass a bill condemning the March shooting in Atlanta and anti-Asian hate. These measures are important steps to acknowledge the drastic increase in anti-Asian American hate crimes and take action to address them.