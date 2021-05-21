newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House Democrats Advance Legislation to Ensure Justice for All and Protect Our Democratic Institutions

majorityleader.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the second week of the May legislative work period, House Democrats passed legislation to further advance justice for all and protect our democratic institutions. On Tuesday, the House voted to adopt the Senate-passed bipartisan COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which was signed into law by President Biden yesterday. This bill will simplify the reporting process for racially-motivated crimes during the pandemic. Additionally, on Wednesday, the House voted to pass a bill condemning the March shooting in Atlanta and anti-Asian hate. These measures are important steps to acknowledge the drastic increase in anti-Asian American hate crimes and take action to address them.

www.majorityleader.gov
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Commuting#Hate Crimes#Bipartisan Support#The Senate#Senate Funds#Democratic#Anti Asian American#American Families Plan#Transportation#Labor#Cnn Newsroom#Independent Commission#Legislation#Democratic News Update#Law#Federal Funds#Security Recommendations#Majority Leader#President Biden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Instagram
Related
Congress & CourtsVox

Democrats barely passed a bill to increase security at the US Capitol

A $1.9 billion emergency funding bill to boost security at the US Capitol in the wake of the January 6 insurrection barely passed the House on Thursday. The measure, which would also provide additional personal security for lawmakers facing an intensifying wave of threats and harassment in Washington and their home districts, received no Republican support, and exposed fissures within the Democratic Party over the issue of increasing funding for any police force.
Congress & CourtsBangor Daily News

Senate should put politics aside, approve Jan. 6 commission

The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday that would create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats worry Jan. 6 probe could divert their agenda

Key Democratic chairmen in both chambers of Congress are not eager to launch committee investigations into the lead-up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 if legislation to establish an independent commission fails in the Senate. Instead, Democratic lawmakers are already floating the idea of setting up...
Congress & Courtserienewsnow.com

Gun bills stalled in deadlocked Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Talks of gun control have gone quiet on Capitol Hill over the last month. But President Joe Biden is still urging leaders to pass stricter measures. As Congress digs in this week in Washington, a pair of gun control bills remain on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s desk.
Congress & CourtsSand Hills Express

Lawmakers reach deal on bipartisan January 6 commission

Four months after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, House lawmakers have reached a deal on a bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the assault and come up with recommendations for securing the Capitol. The agreement comes amid efforts by some House Republicans to downplay the insurrection by a mob of Trump supporters.