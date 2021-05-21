Palmiscno retirement open house set May 26

Grand Forks County Commission members stopped short of fully funding a homeowner buyout program that would affect one particular residence in the county. Commissioners, at their regularly scheduled meeting on May 4, authorized County Engineer Nick West to spend up to $6,000 to conduct a pair of necessary appraisals for a home located in rural Manvel that abuts the Turtle River. The owner of the home has expressed interest in a recently approved Federal Emergency Management Agency buyout program, but only if he can get full market value for the property. The FEMA program offers a 75% buyout option, with the owner taking on the remaining 25% for the required demolition of the property. West asked commissioners for $93,000 to shoulder the complete cost of the buyout and subsequent demolition of the property.