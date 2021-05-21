Hoyer Statement Condemning the Alarming Increase in Antisemitic Attacks

PALM BEACH, FL – Turn on your television or read the headlines today. It is impossible to ignore the bias in how the worldwide media is reporting on the attack on Israel. Here in the United States, Israel is our closest ally. The way the U.S. media is reporting makes you think this is a fair-weather friendship at best. The Washington Post, the headline today reads “Israeli airstrikes pound Gaza despite cease-fire calls” CBS News reports, “Israel continues the assault on Gaza for 2nd week as Netanyahu vows to quell Hamas rocket fire”. CNBC falls right in lockstep with the others “Israel airstrikes kill 33 Palestinians, rockets fired from Gaza”. If you were an alien from another planet who landed on earth and read the news reports today, you might believe that Israel was the aggressor. Instead of a nation of peace that is defending itself from attacks by terrorists. Terrorists desperate to destroy its sovereignty and freedom. It’s a backwards narrative at best, a sinister conspiracy at worst.