Minorities

Hoyer Statement Condemning the Alarming Increase in Antisemitic Attacks

majorityleader.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I am deeply alarmed by the heinous antisemitic attacks that have occurred in our country and abroad over the past several days. Nothing can ever justify violence fueled by hatred and bigotry. All Americans who cherish justice, freedom, equality, and rule of law must loudly and strongly condemn these acts of antisemitism and work together in our communities to banish this evil from our midst. The scenes of Jewish Americans being targeted for attack on the street, in restaurants, and in their places of work ought to frighten and disturb every American. There is no room in our multicultural, multi-ethnic, and pluralistic democracy for this or any other form of racism. And there must be no opportunity for the ideology that gave rise to Nazism to secure a foothold in our country and threaten the future of America.

www.majorityleader.gov
#Antisemitism#Palestinians#Violence#Targeted Attacks#Pakistan#Jewish Americans#Nazism#Israelis#Racism#Jewish People#Democracy#Country#Rise#Evil#Rule#Law
Related
Politicsmajorityleader.gov

Hoyer Statement on Eid al-Fitr

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today recognizing Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan:. "I join in wishing Eid Mubarak to all those in Maryland and across our country who are celebrating the end of Ramadan tonight. While last year's Eid al-Fitr came at a time when families and communities were unable to gather at all because of COVID-19, thankfully recent strides in vaccination make it possible for some outdoor celebrations this year and for vaccinated family members to observe the holiday together indoors.
Congress & Courtsthekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement Condemning Hamas Rocket Attacks Targeting Israel’s Capital

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today issued the following statement after the Iran-supported Palestinian terror group Hamas claimed responsibility for rocket attacks against Israel’s capital Jerusalem:. “Today’s reprehensible missile attack comes after days of heightened anti-Semitic incitement and violence driven by Palestinian leaders...
Middle Eastmajorityleader.gov

Hoyer Statement on the Situation in Israel and Gaza

“I continue to be saddened by the loss of innocent civilian life in Israel and Gaza occurring as a result of Hamas’s ongoing rocket attacks. Israel has the right to defend itself, as any nation does when its civilians are targeted by violence from a terrorist organization whose aim is nothing short of mass murder and the destruction of the world’s only Jewish state. Democrats have, for decades, been defenders of Israel because the Jewish state’s rebirth was an inspiring act of progressive justice. We must not allow extremists to hijack important discussions about securing a better future for Israelis and Palestinians by promoting a false narrative that denies the historical and unbroken connection of the Jewish people to their ancestral homeland.
wibqam.com

Merkel condemns synagogue attacks – spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) – Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned attacks on synagogues and other Jewish cultural institutions in Germany, her spokesman said on Friday. German police on Wednesday detained more than a dozen men in three cities suspected of damaging a synagogue, burning Israeli flags and starting a fire at a Jewish memorial site, with authorities warning there could be further protests over the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.
rebelnews.com

Trudeau condemns antisemitism... and Islamophobia?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a recent Justin Trudeau tweet denouncing “antisemitism, Islamophobia, or hate of any kind.”. Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about the background on the tweet:. “Thousands of protesters there — no rules about masks or...
ProtestsRepublic

Jewish group condemns ‘pure antisemitism’ in German protests

BERLIN — Germany’s leading Jewish group on Thursday sharply condemned protests in front of a synagogue in the western city of Gelsenkirchen as “pure antisemitism.”. Several other German cities including Berlin, Hamburg and Hannover have seen anti-Israeli protests over the past few days. At least two synagogues were attacked, and several Israeli flags were torn down and burned since the latest eruption of violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip.
milwaukeesun.com

SA government condemns attacks in Gaza and Jerusalem

South Africa has condemned attacks by Israel on Palestinian civilians. It has asked for an investigation into possible war crimes, and said the case should be referred to the International Criminal Court. ANC leaders have called on the government to close down Israel's embassy in Pretoria. The South African government...
MinoritiesThe Guardian

Minister condemns ‘deeply disturbing’ rise in antisemitism in UK

Robert Jenrick has condemned a “deeply disturbing upsurge in antisemitism” in recent years and said the government will name and shame local authorities that have failed to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of the problem. The communities secretary criticised incidents over the weekend in which a rabbi...
Congress & CourtsMidland Daily News

Moolenaar supports legislation condemning attacks on Asian Americans

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which directs the Department of Justice to expedite its review of hate crimes, particularly the increase in hate crimes and violence against Asian-American and Pacific Islanders in the United States throughout the last year. “Reprehensible acts of violence...
AFP

Israel calls on UN to condemn attacks from Gaza

Israel called Thursday on the United Nations to condemn what it called "indiscriminate attacks" from Gaza on the Jewish state. "I call upon the international community to unequivocally condemn the indiscriminate attacks by terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip against Israeli civilians and population centers and to support Israel's fundamental right to self-defense," Israel's ambassador to the UN and to the United States, Gilad Erdan, said in the letter.
New York City, NYwsgw.com

NYC and L.A. probe antisemitic attacks following Mideast violence

Investigations are underway in New York and Los Angeles after antisemitic attacks targeting people in both cities this week. In New York City, a man was attacked last night during dueling rallies over the conflict in Israel and Gaza. In one instance, chaos erupted in New York City’s Times Square as someone riding in a pro-Palestinian caravan tossed fireworks into a crowd of pro-Israel protesters.
Middle EastPosted by
PublishedReporter

Op-Ed: Media Silent on Antisemitism in The Wake of Attack on Israel

PALM BEACH, FL – Turn on your television or read the headlines today. It is impossible to ignore the bias in how the worldwide media is reporting on the attack on Israel. Here in the United States, Israel is our closest ally. The way the U.S. media is reporting makes you think this is a fair-weather friendship at best. The Washington Post, the headline today reads “Israeli airstrikes pound Gaza despite cease-fire calls” CBS News reports, “Israel continues the assault on Gaza for 2nd week as Netanyahu vows to quell Hamas rocket fire”. CNBC falls right in lockstep with the others “Israel airstrikes kill 33 Palestinians, rockets fired from Gaza”. If you were an alien from another planet who landed on earth and read the news reports today, you might believe that Israel was the aggressor. Instead of a nation of peace that is defending itself from attacks by terrorists. Terrorists desperate to destroy its sovereignty and freedom. It’s a backwards narrative at best, a sinister conspiracy at worst.
am1380theanswer.com

Police say antisemitic attacks in Los Angeles may be related

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are investigating a potential link between two antisemitic attacks this week in a heavily Jewish neighborhood of the city. Officials say the violence in the city’s Fairfax District both involved vehicles flying Palestinian flags. Faith and community leaders in Los Angeles called for peace and unity on Thursday in the wake of the hate crimes in the city. Earlier Thursday, Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire in the bruising 11-day war. The city — and much of the country — has also been rocked by a surge in anti-Asian violence over the last year.
U.S. Politics1470 WMBD

Biden condemns attacks on U.S. Jewish community as ‘despicable’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden condemned violence against Jewish communities in the United States and abroad on Monday after a string of attacks amid the conflict between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers. Physical or verbal assaults were reported against Jews in New York City, Los Angeles and South Florida...
brandeis.edu

Condemning antisemitic violence

Brandeis University condemns unequivocally the most recent violence against Jews across the country and abroad. Unfortunately, attacks on Jews are not new. Antisemitism is a recurrent theme with a legacy of more than one thousand years, all the while generating new justifications for hatred of Jewish people. Brandeis was founded...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Harris condemn surge in antisemitic incidents

President Biden and Vice President Harris on Monday condemned attacks on the Jewish community amid a rise in antisemitic incidents this month. "The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor," Biden tweeted.