After losing to Duke in game four of the weekend series, State fell to 7th in the ACC standings and will face UNC on Wednesday, May 12th at 3:30:. State was edged out by Louisville for 6th place when Louisville beat UNC in the 2nd game of double header 7-3. State finished the regular season 25-24; 15-22 in conference. It might be a blessing for State if they get by UNC in that State managed to win one game against FSU. UNC finished 10th in the conference with a 14-25 overall record; 10-19 in conference. State did not face UNC this year.