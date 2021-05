The official start of the Atlantic Hurricane season is on June 1st and lasts through November 30th. However this year, and for the 7th year in a row, we are off to an early start and now already have our first named storm for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season. First up on the list and now spinning out in the Atlantic Ocean is Subtropical Storm Ana (AH-nah). These non-frontal systems have characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones. Ana is located about 180 miles Northeast of Bermuda as of 11 AM this morning.