newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, GA

Hall and Gainesville teachers, principals, superintendents share biggest takeaways from pandemic school year

By Kelsey Podo
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t75HW_0a7cOGhN00
C.W. Davis Middle School students say goodbye on the last day of school May 21, 2021. - photo by Shannon Casas

With the 2020-2021 school year coming to a close, teachers and administrators in both Hall County and Gainesville City Schools are taking a moment to breathe. For all of them, this was their first full year teaching during the pandemic.

“I told my second graders there are certain years that will always stick out as a teacher, and this is one of them,” Jennifer LeSage of World Language Academy said.

As a teacher, LeSage had to be ready to shift her lesson plans at the drop of a hat, switching to blended learning or accommodating those in quarantine.

If she learned one thing during this past school year, LeSage said above all she discovered how easily her students can adapt when faced with change. She added that her second graders handled the adjustments better than most teachers.

“This year, no matter what happens, the kids are so resilient,” she said. “I don’t think education will ever be the same after this, now that we see we can do these things and we can adapt.”

Lauren Niles, fifth grade teacher at Centennial Arts Academy, said she was not only impressed with her students’ ability to succeed in an online classroom environment, but the perseverance of fellow teachers.

“I think one of the hidden talents of teachers is getting it done no matter what,” she said. “I’m really proud of how we all just at the end of the day got it done, no matter how hard it was and how bad I wanted to cry. And, sometimes I did.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AOHjk_0a7cOGhN00
C.W. Davis Middle School staff wave goodbye as buses leave on the last day of school May 21, 2021. - photo by Shannon Casas

Niles said the 2020-2021 school year was her first time teaching fifth grade, and for the month of August she was only able to communicate with her students virtually. The teacher said she wanted to give her kids the experiences she had when she was their age, like a field trip and recess with the whole grade level. But, those activities weren’t possible.

“Personally, it was a really hard time for me to teach, and not have kids in this room,” Niles said.

Miguel Guisasola said he started as band director at Flowery Branch High School in the fall, knowing the job would pose many challenges. Recently, he was able to gather with parents of his students for a small meeting with his mask off.

“I had a parent say to me, ‘You are a lot more of an emotional person than I thought you were because it’s the first time I’ve seen you with your mask off,’” Guisasola recounted. “I thought that was interesting and not something that had crossed my mind. These kids in this community don’t know who I am, so much of what you do is in your face.”

Now that the school year is over for students, Guisasola said the exhaustion of not having any downtime in the past 15 months still weighs heavily on him and other teachers. The band director said he is looking forward to finally having “somewhat normal” concerts with his students in the fall, ones that involve a live audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QvdlW_0a7cOGhN00

“We’re (teachers) finally getting to the point now of being able to really step away, which is not something we’ve been able to do for over a year,” he said. “I’m super excited about next year, and the progress we’re making as a band.”

Hall Superintendent Will Schofield, said his biggest takeaway from the past school year “is the truth that we were created for community.”

“People need people,” he said. “We will continue to do all that we can to keep boys and girls in schools, supported by caring adults who genuinely love working with students.”

Ley Hathcock, principal of West Hall High School, and Gwenell Brown, principal of Fair Street International Academy, both said communication has been key in facing the pandemic’s many obstacles in education.

Brown said she made a lot of phone calls to parents, letting them know their children needed to be quarantined because they had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. On several occasions, she said entire classrooms had to be shut down because of exposure to someone with the virus.

“We kept telling parents, if you have been exposed or someone in your family has been, please let us know,” she said. “To me, that made it easier when parents, families and teachers cooperated with us. Just having the information helped us to deal with everything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpfY1_0a7cOGhN00
Fair Street International Academy teachers squirt water bottles and water guns May 19, 2021, on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system. - photo by Shannon Casas

Among all of the negative outcomes of the pandemic, Hathcock said it’s easy to overlook the many positive lessons.

“We’ve learned that the parents who have stayed on top of communication with their child’s teachers, typically those children are the most successful,” he said.

Going into the next school year, Hathcock said he can envision maintaining certain pandemic protocols like heightened security at the school, one-way hallways that help with foot traffic flow and regularly using outdoor classrooms.

Hathcock added that one of the harder lessons he has learned involves replacing in-person school with online learning.

“We can have all the technology in the world, but unless there’s a sound relationship and instruction behind it, it’s still not going to be effective,” he said. “The best place for kids to learn is in a school building.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1biRzH_0a7cOGhN00
Students switch buses May 19, 2021, at Fair Street International Academy on the last day of school in the Gainesville city system. - photo by Shannon Casas

Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams said he thinks everyone in both districts deserves a little break this summer. He noted that he is grateful for the community’s willingness to work together across both school systems.

“I think we learned more than anything that change is not a bad thing,” Williams said. “In this case, we were forced to change schedules, instructional models, personnel, instructional assignments, how we communicated to people, how we served our kids. It’s a true testament to when we’re forced to do something, we can make that change and make things better.”

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
3K+
Followers
211
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Gainesville, GA
Health
Gainesville, GA
Education
City
Gainesville, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Hall County, GA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Schofield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Systems#School Administrators#School Districts#School Teachers#High School Students#Education And Schools#School Year#Community Schools#World Language Academy#Centennial Arts Academy#West Hall High School#Fellow Teachers#Gainesville City Schools#Principal#In Person School#Teaching#Instructional Assignments#Parents#Instructional Models#Lesson Plans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Gainesville, GAwrwh.com

Worksource Georgia Offers Employment Bootcamps

(Gainesville)- Are you 18-24 years old or know someone who is and is looking for a job? Georgia Mountains Worksource Georgia is offering a free four-day employment Bootcamp. The first employment Bootcamp was held recently for students in Hall County who after successfully completing interviewed with local employers!. Worksource Georgia...
Hall County, GAaccesswdun.com

Avita to open Behavioral Health Crisis Center

In a time of crisis, many Americans with mental health struggles turn to the emergency room. However, that may not be the path of least resistance. That's why Avita Community Partners has developed a brand new Behavioral Health Crisis Center in Hall County. With funding from the state and almost two years of planning, the new Behavioral Health Crisis Center is expected to open this summer.
Hall County, GAPosted by
The Times

Hall County’s 2021 STAR student and teacher share a passion for mathematics and thirst for knowledge

Melodee Lackey of Flowery Branch High School knows that mathematics isn’t typically a favorite subject among most students, but she strives to change that mentality. “I just knew that teaching was what I wanted to do (at an early age),” Lackey said. “I always excelled in my high school math classes, and I wanted to hopefully change other students’ minds to teach them to enjoy math.”
Gainesville, GAGainesville Times

Column: Wishing the best for the class of 2021

In the next few days, graduates of high school and college will walk across a stage and receive a diploma. I don’t know if they shake hands with anyone during this era of the coronavirus, but they will graduate with or without a hand clasp. This group of high school...
Gainesville, GAaccesswdun.com

McEver student among winners of Gainesville fire hydrant design contest

A fourth-grade student from McEver Arts Academy was one of the winners of a contest by the City of Gainesville's Water Resources Department to design a fire hydrant. The city announced Monday that Marisol Lopez-Perez was among the three selected winners. Her design was painted onto a hydrant near the school's entrance on Montgomery Drive Friday by local artist Fox Gradin of Celestial Studios.
Gainesville, GAPosted by
The Times

How will schools respond as COVID-19 vaccinations become available to kids? Hall, Gainesville superintendents speak on the issue

Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield said he feels the school district is “a long way from any type of required COVID vaccinations” for its students. “I would say that in my lifetime, one of the things that I have been most disappointed with is the fact that our nation has chosen to politicize a pandemic over the last 18 months,” Schofield said Wednesday, May 12. “(With) that being said, we have opinions all over the board about everything from masks to social distancing to vaccinations, and it is my firm belief that our job is to support the parents and families in this community.”
Hall County, GAgeorgiahealthnews.com

How will schools respond as vaccine becomes available for kids?

Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield said he feels the school district is “a long way from any type of required COVID vaccinations” for its students. “I would say that in my lifetime, one of the things that I have been most disappointed with is the fact that our nation has chosen to politicize a pandemic over the last 18 months,” Schofield said Wednesday, May 12. “(With) that being said, we have opinions all over the board about everything from masks to social distancing to vaccinations, and it is my firm belief that our job is to support the parents and families in this community.”
Hall County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Gainesville's Ashley Thompson claims state championship in 3200-meter run for Class 7A

May 15—It's been a thrilling couple of days for many athletes from Hall County at the high school track and field state championships. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
Hall County, GAPosted by
The Times

Hall County Schools make mask adjustment again

Hall County Schools have made another adjustment to the mask rules, including that face coverings for K-5 students will be optional when in the classroom. The school district’s spokesman, Stan Lewis, said the changes would take effect Tuesday, May 11, and be the final changes for the school year. While...
Hall County, GAaccesswdun.com

Priority subs for Hall County School District will receive bonuses

The Hall County School District will use federal CARES funding to give bonuses to so-called priority substitute teachers who have been filling the gap in schools across the district this past year. The district began using what they called priority subs last fall, placing people with prior school experience in...
Gainesville, GAaccesswdun.com

Ivesters, local businesses honored at Chamber's annual gala

Doug and Kay Ivester were honored with the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce's distinguished citizen award Thursday night at the chamber's 113th annual gala. Although limited to only 175 guests because of the pandemic, the gala also honored small and family businesses and celebrated a successful year of economic development.
Gainesville, GAaccesswdun.com

For Goodness Sake: Interactive Neighborhood for Kids, Inc.

However, at Interactive Neighborhood for Kids, Inc., or INK, in Gainesville, kids do not even realize how much they are learning by playing in the museum’s interactive exhibits. “Kids learn best through playing and they don’t even realize it,” said Mandy Volpe, executive director of INK. “We see kids learn...