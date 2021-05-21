newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Ares footprint in U.S. industrial real estate grows with Black Creek deal

By Investable Universe
investableuniverse.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, alternative assets investor Ares Management Corporation, which currently invests $207 billion of client money across credit, private equity, real estate and other unlisted assets, announced that it is buying the entire U.S. real estate investment advisory and distribution business of Black Creek Group, the real estate investment manager with some $11.6 billion in client assets, and a commercial footprint in 31 U.S. markets across its 28-year management track record. A purchase price for the transaction was not made public.

investableuniverse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#U S#U S Investment#Property Investment#Retail Investors#Black Creek Group#Reit#Industrial Properties#U S Markets#Real Investors#Market#Alternative Assets#Diverse Market Cycles#Client Assets#E Commerce#European Value Add#Senior Management#Debt#Base
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
BusinessGlobeSt.com

Ares Management to Acquire Black Creek Group

A subsidiary of Ares Management Corp. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Black Creek Group’s US real estate investment advisory and distribution business. As of March 31, 2021, Black Creek had approximately $11.6 billion of assets under management in core and core-plus real estate strategies across two non-traded REITs and various institutional fund vehicles. Black Creek, which has more than 100 investment professionals operating across eight offices throughout the US, has experience in major property types, including industrial, multifamily, office and retail.
Real Estaterejournals.com

Colliers brings the good news: Industrial real estate to remain hot in Twin Cities market throughout rest of the year

Demand has soared for industrial real estate across the country. And this sector has been especially strong in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market, according to the latest research from Colliers. The numbers from Colliers’ first quarter 2021 industrial report tell the story: According to Colliers, the Minneapolis-St. Paul industrial market finished...
Real Estatetribuneledgernews.com

58% over asking? Deal. Marin real estate market roars on

May 22—Even in the trench warfare of Marin County home sales, the battle of 116 Blackfield Drive stands apart. The Tiburon property, a modest 1,305-square-foot home with a single bathroom, was listed at $1.298 million in late March. On the April 1 offer deadline, the property got 18 bids and sold for $2.057 million — or 58% over asking price, said Liz McCarthy, the seller's agent.
Businessbitcoin.com

Data Suggests Fed's MBS Operations and Wall Street Investors Behind Inflated US Real Estate Market

The Federal Reserve and America’s big banks have significantly inflated home prices across the U.S. according to a number of statistics. In many towns across the nation, home sales are facing bidding wars and certain regions are seeing property shortages. One report notes that homebuyers are bidding against “pension funds and Wall Street types,” as investors now represent “20% of U.S. home sales.”
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Ares Subsidiary to Snap Up Assets of Black Creek, Expects 29B in AUMs

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) revealed that its subsidiary has inked a deal to acquire all the assets of Black Creek Group’s U.S. real estate investment advisory and distribution business. Shares of ARES have jumped 33.4% over the past year. Black Creek Group is a prominent real estate investment management firm...
Retailrejournals.com

Partners Real Estate Company announces new director-level hire

Partners Real Estate Company—the holding company of NAI Partners, Partners Capital, and Partners Development—has announced that Brett Chiles, a veteran private equity professional, has joined Partners Development as a Director. Mr. Chiles will be responsible for growing capital and sourcing debt for Partners Development’s ground-up retail and other development and...
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Dermody Properties adds investment manager to Chicago office

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to welcome Barbara Hazlett as Investment Manager in the company’s Midwest region. Based in the Chicago office, Hazlett will support Neal Driscoll, Midwest Region Partner, in all acquisition, development, leasing, marketing and property management efforts in the region.
Real EstateSouth Bend Tribune

Ask Dave: Even real estate investors need advice

Q. I can’t decide whether to sell or keep a rental property. Except for the property in question, I’m debt-free. I make $90,000 a year. I owe $20,000 on the property, and it is worth $65,000. What do you think?. — George. A. You’re in pretty good shape financially, and...
Retailwestminstereconomicdevelopment.org

Commercial Real Estate

With 26 business parks, 68 retail centers and almost 16 million square feet of commercial space, Westminster has real estate options to meet almost every business need. Our business parks come equipped with high-tech and high-speed telecommunication structures so you can set up operations quickly. And, Westminster has one of the largest concentrations of retail developments in the metro area.
Manhattan, NYwealthmanagement.com

Manhattan Loses Top Spot Among Foreign Real Estate Investors

(Bloomberg)—Manhattan lost its crown as the top choice for foreign investors buying U.S. property, with offices falling out of favor amid the pandemic and money moving into industrial properties. Overseas investments in Manhattan real estate plunged 79% in the 12 months through March to about $2 billion, according to Real...
Real EstatePosted by
The Motley Fool

Innovative Industrial Properties Upsizes Debt Issue by 50% to $300 Million

$300 million can buy an awful lot of marijuana... real estate. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR), the only cannabis-specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) on the stock market, is upsizing a previously announced debt issue. The company announced Thursday that its operating partnership's upcoming issuance of senior notes will be $100 million larger than the originally planned $200 million.
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Fifty Hills Real Estate Partners With Side, Setting the Precedent for Today's and Tomorrow's Real Estate Clients

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Fifty Hills Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Fifty Hills Real Estate, specializing in pairing energetic, driven homebuyers with luxury properties that define the San Francisco lifestyle, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Are we in a real estate bubble?

Back in April, the red hot search on Google was “when is the housing market going to crash?” That specific search had soared 2,450% in that one month. Another search, “how much over asking price should I offer on a home in 2021?” spiked 350% in one week. Obviously, consumers are concerned…are we in a real estate bubble?
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ares Management (ARES) Reports 100% Acquisition of Black Creek Group's U.S. REI Advisory & Distribution Business

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) announced today that a subsidiary of Ares has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Black Creek Group's U.S. real estate investment advisory and distribution business ("Black Creek"), a leading real estate investment management firm.
PetsRochester Business Journal

Three real estate experts tackle new industry: pest control

Majority women-owned Lady Bugs All Pest solutions focus on comprehensive solutions. If you would have asked Dara Rennert if she were interested in owning a local pest solutions business 18 months ago, she would have looked at you funny. After a year-plus global pandemic, however, the idea was not only feasible, it became a reality. Rennert, a licensed real estate salesperson with Keller Williams Commercial, opened Lady Bugs ...