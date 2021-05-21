Ares footprint in U.S. industrial real estate grows with Black Creek deal
This week, alternative assets investor Ares Management Corporation, which currently invests $207 billion of client money across credit, private equity, real estate and other unlisted assets, announced that it is buying the entire U.S. real estate investment advisory and distribution business of Black Creek Group, the real estate investment manager with some $11.6 billion in client assets, and a commercial footprint in 31 U.S. markets across its 28-year management track record. A purchase price for the transaction was not made public.investableuniverse.com