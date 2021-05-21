Love at first bite: Why this Grand Avenue Mexican restaurant is an instant Phoenix classic
Be careful or you'll miss the grill. Your eyes will go to the palm trees wrapped in technicolor sweaters, and the whimsically creepy display of old stuffed animals hanging from strings. The triangular building that houses Bacanora is all windows, so you're constantly looking past your mesquite grilled octopus to the world outside. For dining companions, you got the people next to you at the high-top, plus an endless parade of quirky characters walking up and down Grand Avenue.www.msn.com