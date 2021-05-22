Dustin Johnson matches Greg Norman with dubious major mark

Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the AT&T Byron Nelson. The World No. 1 pulled out of the Texas event Monday afternoon, citing knee discomfort as the reason for the WD. “Unfortunately, the knee discomfort I occasionally experience has returned and after consultation with my team and trainers, I feel it is best that I remain at home and focus on my rehabilitation work,” Johnson said in a statement. “I am not pleased about this situation, as I was really looking forward to playing this week. I have several friends in the Dallas area, many of whom I have met through their involvement with the tournament, so I hate to let them down. I apologize to all of them and especially the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and our sponsors at AT&T. You have my word I will be back in the future and in the meantime, I wish you best of luck for a great week at the TPC Craig Ranch. I am truly sorry I won’t be there with you.”