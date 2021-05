It really is like that between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, huh?. Today, one of the most important games of the C’s season will take place at the TD Garden at 1 pm against the Heat, with avoiding the postseason play-in tournament hanging in the balance. Not only are these two teams locking horns this afternoon, but a second matchup on Tuesday could be the knockout punch to Boston’s avoidance of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals qualifying games.