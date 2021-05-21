Dutch firm harnesses DNA, blockchain for sturgeon traceability solution

Umicore N.V. (Brussels, Belgium) has announced that it is collaborating with major metals and mining companies CMOC, Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) and Glencore in a project piloting ReISource, a solution to trace responsibly produced cobalt from the mine to the electric car. A global EV pioneer and one of the world’s leading battery makers are also part of the pilot. Tested in real operating conditions, from upstream cobalt production sites in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to downstream electric vehicle production sites, the pilot will run until the end of 2021, with the roll-out of the final solution expected in 2022.