Dutch firm harnesses DNA, blockchain for sturgeon traceability solution

savingseafood.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 21, 2021 — A Dutch firm is harnessing blockchain and DNA to disable what it has identified as a burgeoning illicit trade in wild sturgeon passed off as farmed product. Geneusbiotech, which describes itself as a “genomics specialist company,” has introduced a traceability solution for sturgeon and caviar sold in Europe in a three-year collaboration with the Berlin Institute for Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB). The Amsterdam, the Netherlands-based company develops solutions for the food, luxury goods, and pharma sectors.

www.savingseafood.org
#Dna#Europe#Blockchain#Genomics#Pharma Company#Dutch#Igb#Traceability Solution#Wild Sturgeon#Freshwater Ecology#Collaboration#Pharma Sectors#Luxury Goods#Amsterdam#Caviar#Dna#Firm
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

UK's Auto Data Startup Wejo Eyes SPAC Deal

Automotive data startup Wejo, which is backed by General Motors (GM), could be going public soon through Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Bloomberg reported. U.K.-based Wejo describes itself as a specialist in connected vehicle data, with its technology interpreting info from over 10 million vehicles, the...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Fintech Technologies Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Tala, Commonbond, Kabbage

The latest independent research document on Global Fintech Technologies examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Fintech Technologies market report advocates analysis of PitchBook, Circle, Avant, Stripe, Enfusion, Braintree, Addepar, Tala, Commonbond, Kabbage, YapStone, TransferWise, Wealthfront, SoFi, Morningstar, Adyen, Lending Club, BillGuard & Robinhood.
Marketsaithority.com

White Star Capital Closes $50 Million Digital Asset Fund to Make Equity and Token Investments in Blockchain-Enabled Businesses and Crypto-Networks

White Star Capital, a global multi-stage technology venture capital investment platform, announced the final closing of its $50 Million Digital Asset Fund (DAF), a specialized fund investing in crypto-networks and blockchain-enabled businesses at each layer of the tech stack. The fund exceeded its previously announced target by $20 million and is backed by major institutional investors and corporations, including Bpifrance and Ubisoft.
Economythecoinshark.net

Lebit Mining Plans to Change China to North America

The company, which is one of the top miners of the People's Republic of China, in response to the increasing regulation by the authorities announced its intention to move to North America. According to the representative of Lebit Mining, they no longer intend to invest in business development in China,...
Technologyfoodsafetytech.com

FDA to Launch Technology Traceability Challenge

The FDA is asking technology providers, entrepreneurs and innovators to come forward and develop traceability technology tools that are scalable and affordable for food operations of all sizes. The FDA New Era of Smarter Food Safety Low or No-Cost Tech-enabled Traceability Challenge will launch on June 1. “Achieving end-to-end food...
Retailfinextra.com

Retail banks should embrace digital tools to drive transformation

There is no question that banks have undergone a massive transformation in recent years, from branch network downsizing to large restructuring initiatives. However, the pandemic has increased pressure on today’s banks to accelerate new transformation efforts that will help them meet customer needs while also reducing costs and driving continuity. As a result, banks have turned to digital tools to help deliver efficiencies, model disruption, and identify new opportunities to drive growth in a changing market landscape.
Economyecampusnews.com

OMNIA Partners and Honorlock Partnership Provides Participating Agencies Direct Access to Exam Proctoring Solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla. (May 20, 2021) – Honorlock, an authentication and academic integrity platform, has been awarded a contract for Proctoring Solutions: Live and Automated by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), available through group purchasing leader OMNIA Partners. This contract provides higher education, state and local government and non-profit agency participants with quick and easy access to the Honorlock online proctoring platform.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Blockchain-based fintech firm Figure raises $200M

Blockchain-powered fintech startup Figure Technologies has secured major funding for its mission to improve the financial services industry with Provenance blockchain. Figure announced Thursday that the company raised $200 million in a Series D round led by Morgan Creek’s crypto venture capital arm Morgan Creek Digital Funding and digital asset-focused equity fund 10T Holdings. Featuring other existing investors like Digital Currency Group, the new funding brings Figure’s valuation to $3.2 billion.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Figure raises USD 200 mln to develop blockchain solutions for financial services

Figure Technologies, a blockchain finance firm set up by SoFi founder Mike Cagney, has raised USD 200 million to further its work on its blockchain platform. The company has developed the Provenance blockchain that initially focused on services such as financing domestic real estate (HELOCs to be specific) and has since expanded into capital table management, fund management and administration, banking, and payments. With the current announcement, the platform relaunched as a public permissionless and open source blockchain based on Cosmos technology.
Businesstheubj.com

DAO Platform Idavoll Has Partnered With Huawei Cloud International

Polkadot-based DAO platform Idavoll Network declared its partnership with Huawei, a worldwide communications technology supplier. The platform will be incorporated into Huawei Cloud and become the main blockchain partner for the organization, giving consulting and tech support to all its future blockchain-related initiatives. DAO Platform Idavoll Has A New Venture...
Real Estaterealtrends.com

Real estate change makers are busting Blockchain myths

Recently, while taking a break from Zoom calls, a video popped up in my Twitter feed from two Cryptocurrency industry leaders — Tyler Winklevoss (Facebook inventor and founder of key crypto products) and Brendan Wallace (PropTech Fund Fifth Wall) discussing that this will be the year that the real estate industry finally starts leveraging the blockchain.
Agriculturepymnts.com

Japanese Farm-to-Table Platform Secai Marche Bags $1.5 Million

Farm-to-table platform Secai Marche, a Japanese startup, has hooked about $1.5 million in venture funding from Japan’s Rakuten Capital and Beyond Next Ventures. Secai Marche will use the investment cash to expand its fulfillment services, logistics and inventory, Co-founder and CEO Ami Sugiyama told e27, a media company that focuses on Asian tech startups. Also in the plan is to increase hiring along with sales and marketing.
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Scientists consider true costs of sand, call for sustainability effort

May 21 (UPI) -- The authors of a new research paper want scientists and policy makers to start considering the sustainability implications of global sand use. Though not as overtly destructive as oil or coal, sand, the authors argue, is a valuable finite resource -- the extraction of which can cause considerable environmental damage.
InternetThe Next Web

Robinhood launches a new platform for you to buy into IPOs

Trading app Robinhood has opened up a new platform for customers to buy shares of companies at their Initial Public Offering (IPO) price. The company said it wants to democratize Wall Street offerings with this new platform, which is called IPO Access:. The trading platform is also set to have...
Businesschemengonline.com

Umicore joins blockchain pilot project for sustainable cobalt traceability

Umicore N.V. (Brussels, Belgium) has announced that it is collaborating with major metals and mining companies CMOC, Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) and Glencore in a project piloting ReISource, a solution to trace responsibly produced cobalt from the mine to the electric car. A global EV pioneer and one of the world’s leading battery makers are also part of the pilot. Tested in real operating conditions, from upstream cobalt production sites in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to downstream electric vehicle production sites, the pilot will run until the end of 2021, with the roll-out of the final solution expected in 2022.
MarketsCoinDesk

VC Firm White Star Capital Raises $50M for Crypto and Blockchain Fund

White Star Capital, a tech-focused venture capital firm, has closed a $50 million fund dedicated to investing in blockchain firms and cryptocurrency networks. Announced in an emailed press release on Thursday, White Star said the Digital Asset Fund had passed its original target of $20 million and is backed by institutional investors and corporations including Bpifrance and Ubisoft.
Businessmarinelink.com

Vestdavit Establishes Dutch Subsidiary

Vestdavit has bolstered its presence in the European market with the launch of a new subsidiary in the Netherlands that positions it for business growth in one of the world’s major maritime hubs. The Norwegian davit supplier is now able to provide readily available resources and expertise for new and existing clients from its Vestdavit BV office located in Maastricht that opened on May 1.
IndustryCoinTelegraph

Top mining, metals firms test blockchain to trace cobalt for electric cars

Establishing responsible cobalt sourcing practices has become a major focus of attention for human rights groups, environmental researchers and others in recent years. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, or DRC, where over 70% of the world's cobalt is sourced, experts have cast a spotlight on severe human rights risks across many mining operations. Meanwhile, under-regulated deep-sea mining to extract cobalt and nickel has sparked profound concern amongst experts about its environmentally destructive impact.