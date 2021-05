The Lake Wales CRA is presenting the Legacy Housing Rehabilitation Program. This program is designed to pay respect to the seniors living in the Northwest Neighborhood by doing exterior improvements to their homes. These improvements include repairs or replacements of the roof and painting the outside of the home. In addition to the improvements, each home will receive a raised planter to grow herbs or flowers. The qualifications are: the individual must be 65 years old, the home owner, and live in the Northwest Neighborhood. The awarded amount is up to $17,000 ad will be paid directly to the assigned contractor from Keystone Challenge Fund. Program funding is limited and the deadline to apply is June 14, 2021.