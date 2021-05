With the current school year drawing to a close, preparations are well underway for the start of the 2021-22 term. For the Baldwin County School District (BCSD), one important piece of those preparations is knowing how many in-person students to expect come the first day slated for Aug. 4. BCSD is asking its current parents to log on to the Infinite Campus parent portal online and complete the digital registration renewal form. The school system says filling out the form will allow it to have up-to-date contact information for its families as well as letting it know how many students will return to in-person versus digital learning next school year.