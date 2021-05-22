newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calhoun County, AL

One local inmate gets parole, but another is denied

Anniston Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly two local inmates came up on the list for the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles this week, but one of them got some good news, according to a news release. William Wayne Osbourn, 36, is serving 15 years for robbery in the first degree in Calhoun County and manufacture of a controlled substance in the first degree in Talladega County in 2014. His parole request was granted.

www.annistonstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Government
City
Talladega, AL
Talladega County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Calhoun County, AL
County
Talladega County, AL
Calhoun County, AL
Crime & Safety
Talladega County, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Inmates#Montgomery County#Controlled Substance#Third Degree Robbery#Theft#St Clair County#Wayne#Property
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
Related
Lincoln, ALAnniston Star

Pearson pleads guilty to capital murder

Deydrion Marquise Pearson, 23, of Lincoln, will be spending the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to capital murder Friday morning. Pearson shot and killed Randy Milam, 51, at Milam’s home on Taylor’s Farm Road in Lincoln on April 15, 2016. According to evidence read into the record Friday morning, Pearson told investigators with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office that he had broken into the house armed with a gun while looking for something to steal.
Talladega County, ALAnniston Star

Suspended probate judge Jinks has first hearing, trial date not set

MONTGOMERY — Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks, who is suspended based on a lengthy complaint filed by the Judicial Inquiry Committee, had his first hearing in Montgomery regarding those complaints Wednesday. A trial date was not set Wednesday, but attorney Elizabeth Bern, representing the JIC, said she expected to...
Anniston, ALAnniston Star

Look Back ... Police chief: Please don't shoot squirrels on Quintard, 1946

May 15, 1946, in The Star: Police Chief J. L. Peek would like to inform anyone who doesn’t already know that shooting squirrels inside the city of Anniston is not a sport — it is destruction and is against the law, besides. The evidence for this illegal activity is that several dead squirrels have been found within the last few days on Quintard Avenue between Fifth Street and Seventh Street. All had been shot with a .22 rifle. Squirrels are valued animals in the city, the chief said, noting that many of the little critters were lost due to the tornadic hailstorm that battered the city last month. Also this date: The four high schools in the Calhoun County system will dismiss on Friday, May 17, for the summer vacation, and their 141 total graduates will receive their diplomas either that night (in the case of Alexandria High School) or on the following Monday (Ohatchee, Oxford and White Plains).
Anniston, ALAnniston Star

The violent life of Kenneth Adams: A story of justice delayed

Historically, Calhoun County native Kenneth Lamar Adams is most remembered for his involvement in two violent events: the 1956 assault in Birmingham of singer Nat King Cole and his role in the 1961 attack on the “Freedom Riders” just outside Anniston. But these episodes were only two of the more than a dozen brutal shootings and beatings he inflicted upon black residents in and around Anniston over a fifteen-year rampage. Looking back, the failure of law enforcement and public officials to check his violent escapades is one story in the long legacy of racism that still casts a dark shadow into the 21st century.
Talladega, ALAnniston Star

Talladega man told not to bother his ex-wife ... but he does

A Talladega man has been arrested and charged with felony violation of a protection from abuse order. Billy Tanner Jr., 50, was arrested last Friday and given a $15,000 bond, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. He posted bond and was released Saturday. According to Talladega Police Detective Dennis...
Talladega County, ALAnniston Star

Grand jury indicts pair, who are seeking youthful offender status

Two young men facing capital murder charges in unrelated cases in Talladega County have been indicted by a grand jury. Kev’vakius Jalik Jemison, 23, and Landon Hudson Durham, 17, both had arraignment hearings Monday, according to District Attorney Steve Giddens, and both applied to be tried as youthful offenders, since both were less than 21 years old at the time of their alleged crimes.
Anniston, ALPosted by
Anniston Star

Jackie Stovall to be held until trial on weapons charge

An Anniston man arrested on federal firearms charges last month will stay in custody pending his trial, a federal magistrate judge ruled on Friday. Jack David Stovall, 72, will remain in jail because “no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community,” U.S. Magistrate Judge John England wrote in a court order Friday.
Calhoun County, ALwbrc.com

6th person dies from injuries in March tornado in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown confirmed a sixth person has died because of injuries sustained from the March 25 tornado. Five people were killed on the day the tornadoes slammed into Calhoun County. According to the coroner, three family members were killed in the same...
Talladega, ALAnniston Star

After conviction for stealing tractor, Talladega man paroled after nearly eight years in prison

A Talladega man will be coming home after serving almost eight years of a 21-year prison sentence, according to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles. Ronald Armbrester, 51, was convicted by a jury of receiving stolen property in the first degree in 2013. He was seen by at least three Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies riding a stolen, hotwired John Deere tractor, which was later recovered, along with a set of tools with the victim’s name engraved on them.
Calhoun County, ALPosted by
AL.com

59-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in March tornado in Calhoun County

An east Alabama woman has become the sixth fatality victim from tornadoes that pummeled Calhoun County and other parts of Alabama in March. Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown on Tuesday said 59-year-old Deborah Free was pronounced dead in late April at a Birmingham hospital. Free was transported to Birmingham on the day of the powerful March 25 storms, then released and later hospitalized again before her death.
Sylacauga, ALAnniston Star

Sylacauga woman charged with distribution of a controlled substance

A Sylacauga woman has been charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and various misdemeanor charges. Ryan Quintana Bradford, 30, was arrested on two warrants for distribution April 30. According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Michael Roberson, Bradford is accused of selling narcotics to an undercover task force agent on two occasions in November 2018. The warrants had been obtained shortly after that, but he said they decided to wait before making an arrest.
Calhoun County, ALAnniston Star

Look Back ... to two notable passings in the community, 1946

May 10, 1946, in The Star: Two notable men, respected and admired in the circles in which they moved, have died, according to their front-page obituaries. W. L. (Billy) McCullars, 65, died this morning at his home in his beloved Alexandria Valley. Widely known throughout this section of Alabama as a farmer, ginner and cattleman, Mr. McCullars had also been associated with Commercial National Bank here for many years. He belonged to Oak Bowery Baptist Church and was a trustee of Ohatchee High School for a number of years. A native of the valley, Mr. McCullars is survived by his wife, Nannie, and by 10 children — three daughters and seven sons. Also being mourned today is Henry A. Young, 85, for many years president and director of First National Bank, who died yesterday at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Charles G. Dobbins, in Montgomery. Mr. Young came to Anniston as a young bank clerk in 1887, and soon went into the real estate business with M. B. Wellborn. He also was at one time business manager of the Daily Hot Blast, an early Anniston newspaper. He was president of First National Bank from 1929-1940. His wife, who died a few years ago, was Miss Flora Frye of Monroe County. Also this date: The Ku Klux Klan put on a mass cross-burning ceremony and initiation of new members at Stone Mountain, Ga., last night, attracting hundreds from Georgia and neighboring states. More than a thousand spectators viewed the “eerie ceremony,” according to an Associated Press article from Atlanta. Initiation fee, it was noted, was $10 [rather expensive for the time]. The Klan claims to be resurgent in the South in the wake of black citizens being allowed to vote in Georgia primaries and labor’s formal efforts to unionize Dixie. However, Dr. Guy Johnson, executive director of the Southern Regional Council, a bi-racial organization of Southerners working for better racial relations in the South and its economic development, scoffs at the Klan’s efforts: “It is not likely to get far in the awakening South. It tries to make us believe that the Jew and the Catholic and the Negro and the labor union are the cause of our problems.”
Talladega County, ALAnniston Star

Suspended judge Randy Jinks to get hearing Wednesday

Suspended Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks is scheduled to have a hearing before the Alabama Court of the Judiciary on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the second floor of the Alabama Judicial Building in Montgomery. Wednesday’s hearing is not a trial, but a trial date is expected to be...
Calhoun County, ALAnniston Star

Look Back ... to a transition for Jacksonville Hospital, 1996

May 8, 1946, in The Star: With unofficial returns in from 43 of the 47 boxes in Calhoun County, Cecil Montgomery was leading the race for sheriff in yesterday’s primary election by a margin of about 400 votes over his closest opponent, A. A. “Socco” Pate, at 2 p.m. today. Joe Dobbins seemed certain of re-election as Calhoun County Circuit Clerk, with approximate numbers of 3,500 for him and 2,780 for his opponent, Hubert Lester. As the election was a Democratic Party primary, party officials will announce the official results tomorrow morning. Also this date: Local officials of the Southern Railway System announced today that effective at 12:01 a.m. May 10, two early-morning passenger trains serving Anniston will be discontinued due to the nationwide coal strike. Train No. 11 leaving for Atlanta at 1:25 a.m. and train No. 12 leaving for Birmingham at 2:35 a.m. are the ones affected.
Jacksonville, ALAnniston Star

Man charged with domestic violence, burglary in Jacksonville

Police arrested an Alexandria man Saturday after he allegedly attacked one woman and broke into another woman’s home. Jacksonville police charged Jesaun M. Johnson, 21, with domestic violence by strangulation and third-degree burglary. According to court documents, Johnson choked a woman Saturday and broke into a home in the 100...
Calhoun County, ALDothan Eagle

Log-truck driver dies in SR 20 accident

A Ponce De Leon man driving a loaded log truck was killed in a traffic accident Tuesday on State Road 20 in Calhoun County. The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the 68-year-old was driving a tractor/trailer eastbound on SR 20 around 12:35 p.m., when the vehicle traveled onto the south shoulder.