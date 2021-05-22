One local inmate gets parole, but another is denied

May 10, 1946, in The Star: Two notable men, respected and admired in the circles in which they moved, have died, according to their front-page obituaries. W. L. (Billy) McCullars, 65, died this morning at his home in his beloved Alexandria Valley. Widely known throughout this section of Alabama as a farmer, ginner and cattleman, Mr. McCullars had also been associated with Commercial National Bank here for many years. He belonged to Oak Bowery Baptist Church and was a trustee of Ohatchee High School for a number of years. A native of the valley, Mr. McCullars is survived by his wife, Nannie, and by 10 children — three daughters and seven sons. Also being mourned today is Henry A. Young, 85, for many years president and director of First National Bank, who died yesterday at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Charles G. Dobbins, in Montgomery. Mr. Young came to Anniston as a young bank clerk in 1887, and soon went into the real estate business with M. B. Wellborn. He also was at one time business manager of the Daily Hot Blast, an early Anniston newspaper. He was president of First National Bank from 1929-1940. His wife, who died a few years ago, was Miss Flora Frye of Monroe County. Also this date: The Ku Klux Klan put on a mass cross-burning ceremony and initiation of new members at Stone Mountain, Ga., last night, attracting hundreds from Georgia and neighboring states. More than a thousand spectators viewed the “eerie ceremony,” according to an Associated Press article from Atlanta. Initiation fee, it was noted, was $10 [rather expensive for the time]. The Klan claims to be resurgent in the South in the wake of black citizens being allowed to vote in Georgia primaries and labor’s formal efforts to unionize Dixie. However, Dr. Guy Johnson, executive director of the Southern Regional Council, a bi-racial organization of Southerners working for better racial relations in the South and its economic development, scoffs at the Klan’s efforts: “It is not likely to get far in the awakening South. It tries to make us believe that the Jew and the Catholic and the Negro and the labor union are the cause of our problems.”