An Australian Hoarder Killed A Man Who Broke Into His House — Then Lived With His Corpse For 15 Years

An Australian man killed an intruder and lived with his corpse for 15 years by using more than 70 bottles of air freshener to hide the smell of the decomposing body. Shane Snellman’s remains were found in 2018 at the estate of Bruce Roberts in Greenwich, after the latter died of natural causes in 2017. Severe injuries were found on Snellman’s corpse, according to local media reports. Details about the case were revealed on Thursday during an inquest. Deputy state coroner Derek Lee said Snellman was a petty criminal and died of a gunshot wound after breaking into Roberts’ house...