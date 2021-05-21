newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

An Australian Hoarder Killed A Man Who Broke Into His House — Then Lived With His Corpse For 15 Years

By Marco Margaritoff
allthatsinteresting.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of Shane Snellman was discovered "completely mummified" with a gunshot wound to the neck. It had been surrounded by 70 bottles of air freshener to mask the smell. Bruce Andrew Roberts was a wealthy recluse in the Greenwich neighborhood of Sydney, Australia. His property was known as “the creepy house on the corner.” He was a chronic hoarder, and his house was riddled with boxes, broken equipment, newspapers, and trash when he died, at age 60, in 2017.

allthatsinteresting.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Spencer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Persons#Australians#A Good Heart#Front Man#Forensic Investigators#Jail#Catholic#The Collyer Brothers#Neighbor Gayle Meagher#Police#Creepy#Trash#Mail Pile#Traces#Smell#Broken Equipment#Strangers#Floor#Methamphetamine#Exorbitant Piles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
Violent Crimesfemalefirst.co.uk

Wealthy recluse lived with burglar's body for 15 years

Bruce Roberts kept Shane Snellman's rotting corpse in his home for 15 years after shooting him dead in 2002. A wealthy recluse murdered a burglar who entered his home before keeping his mummified body for 15 years. An inquest heard how Bruce Roberts gunned down Shane Snellman in Sydney in...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Australian hoarder killed intruder and kept body for 15 years, using 70 air fresheners to hide smell

An Australian man killed an intruder and lived with his corpse for 15 years by using more than 70 bottles of air freshener to hide the smell of the decomposing body. Shane Snellman’s remains were found in 2018 at the estate of Bruce Roberts in Greenwich, after the latter died of natural causes in 2017. Severe injuries were found on Snellman’s corpse, according to local media reports. Details about the case were revealed on Thursday during an inquest. Deputy state coroner Derek Lee said Snellman was a petty criminal and died of a gunshot wound after breaking into Roberts’ house...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Dad and his 15-year-old son allegedly bash two teenagers, 13 and 14, and set their pit-bull on them - after the boy 'menaced the pair on a train'

A dog owner and his son allegedly viciously attacked two teenagers at a train station and urged their pit-bull Staffordshire-cross dog to attack them. The two teenagers, aged 13 and 14, got on a train at Cronulla in Sydney on Sunday afternoon with a group of friends when a 15-year-old became aggressive to the group.
Houston, TXkurv.com

Man Accused Of Driving Into Group, Killing His Mom

(AP) — Authorities say a Texas man is facing a murder charge after authorities allege he killed his mother when he drove into a group of people who had been fighting in the parking lot of a suburban Houston restaurant. Homer Lopez was being held on bonds totaling $90,000 after making his initial court appearance on Saturday.
Morris County, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Charges filed against arsonist who killed his mom then tried to burn down house

Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Chief of Detectives Chris Kimker, and Denville Police Chief Frank Perna announce that Anthony Citro, age 41, of 37 Chestnut Hill Drive East, Denville NJ has been charged with first-degree Murder, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, fourth-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and second-degree Aggravated Arson. The defendant was charged on a warrant complaint and remains in custody pending a court appearance.
Maryland StateComplex

Maryland Man Who Threatened to Kill Cop Drives His Car Into Police Station

Police in Havre de Grace, a suburb outside Baltimore, say a man called into their headquarters threatening to kill a cop before driving his car into the police station. CBS News reports that on Sunday, a man called up the Havre de Grace police department to make his threat, which prompted officers to trace the phone call to his home. When authorities arrived at the scene, the man was reportedly driving chaotically and had hit numerous parked cars. Police attempted to stop him, but he sped off and “intentionally” crashed into the front of the station. British tabloid the Daily Mail reports that 24-year-old Timothy Joel Jackson Kahl was behind the attack.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Group of boys 'ran away laughing' after two girls, 16 and 17, were 'stabbed in the back' after 'dropping off PS4 and iPhone at repair shop' - as CCTV shows youths brawling nearby around time of attack

A group of boys ran away laughing after two teenage girls aged 16 and 17 were stabbed in broad daylight yesterday, a witness claims. The two teenage girls were stabbed multiple times in West Norwood, South-East London at around 4:30pm. They were taken to hospital where the 16-year-old remains in...
AnimalsNY Daily News

Man accused of killing dog who stole his ball on Puerto Rico golf course

A businessman was arrested over the weekend after police said he shot and killed a dog who had stolen his ball on a golf course in Puerto Rico. Salil Zaveri, 60, was playing golf Saturday at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort when the animal took his ball near the 17th hole, according to police and local media. The man was so upset that he pulled out a 9-mm. pistol and shot the dog at least twice, authorities said.
Saint Peters, MOKTVZ

Suspect accused of killing man at his home during argument

ST. PETERS, Missouri (KMOV) — A St. Peters man is accused of killing a 58-year-old during an argument at his home early Friday morning. Blake English, 36, is charged with second-degree murder. Police said they received a call around 5 a.m. for an unconscious man who had trouble breathing at English’s home on Bartley Street. The man, who had injuries to his face and head, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Morris County, NJocscanner.news

NJ Man Charged With Killing His Mother Then Setting House On Fire

A Morris County man is accused of killing his mother and then set their Chestnut Hill Drive East home on fire, acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll announced Tuesday. Anthony Citro, 41, of Denville Township has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose,...