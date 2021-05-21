An Australian Hoarder Killed A Man Who Broke Into His House — Then Lived With His Corpse For 15 Years
The body of Shane Snellman was discovered "completely mummified" with a gunshot wound to the neck. It had been surrounded by 70 bottles of air freshener to mask the smell. Bruce Andrew Roberts was a wealthy recluse in the Greenwich neighborhood of Sydney, Australia. His property was known as “the creepy house on the corner.” He was a chronic hoarder, and his house was riddled with boxes, broken equipment, newspapers, and trash when he died, at age 60, in 2017.allthatsinteresting.com