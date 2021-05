The police in Kenya were on the lookout for a grade five student who stabbed his father to death after the man chided him for fighting with his baby sister. The father, identified as 45-year-old Benard Nyangáu, disciplined his unidentified son for hurting his younger sibling during a fight that took place at their home in Nyamira County on Wednesday. Minutes later, when the man was making dinner for them, the boy stabbed him multiple times on his back using a kitchen knife before fleeing the scene, local news outlet MPasho reported.