Black Widow: Florence Pugh Kicks Off Marvel Movie Press Tour

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios is inching closer to restarting its packed release schedule once again, in which the next project to debut will be Loki in June on Disney+. Along with all the excitement that's coming from Tom Hiddleston's leading effort, the hype is building for the long-awaited return of the MCU's big-screen movies to theaters worldwide.

New Character Posters For Marvel's BLACK WIDOW

Marvel has released a new series of character posters for Black Widow and they feature Scarlett Johansson as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz as Melina, O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and the villain, Taskmaster. We still don’t know who is playing the villain.
New ‘Black Widow’ Clip Shows Off a Wild Chase Scene

During the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Marvel showed off a brand-new clip from Black Widow, their long-awaited return to movie theaters and the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The clip is about a straightforward as it gets: Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena (Florence Pugh) in a wild chase, tailed by someone on a motorcycle. Shots are fired, fenders and dented, and car doors are torn completely off their hinges. Supposedly Black Widow has no superpowers, but clearly that’s not quite true; she has the ability to make insurance car premiums go up anywhere she gets behind the wheel.
New Clip Released For Marvel's BLACK WIDOW Features a Car Chase Sequence

Marvel has released a new action-packed clip from Marvel’s Black Widow and it features a car chase science in which Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha and Florence Pugh’s Yelena are being chased down by another member of the Red Room, which is the Black Widow program. In the film, “Natasha Romanoff aka...
Black Widow Clip Sees Natasha In A Car Chase

It’s not much of a Marvel Studios movie without some sort of chase, whether that’s on foot or in a car – or even in the air. But for the upcoming “Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson, fans can expect to see the Avenger with her sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) jump into a car to outrun an assassin. Check out the clip below.
Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson to Receive Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

One of the longest-tenured stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get recognition for her years of delivering on-screen. On Tuesday, MTV announced that Scarlett Johansson is going to be presented with the Generation Award at this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards ceremony. The 2021 edition of the awards will take place this Sunday, May 16th, and it's there where Johansson will be presented with the achievement.
Marvel drops a brand new Black Widow clip with an intense automobile chase

Scarlett Johansson in the latest Black Widow clip. During Sunday’s MTV Awards, Marvel dropped a brand-new Black Widow clip. It teases a buddy duo dynamic between Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, a sister figure who underwent the same super-spy training. See the clip featuring basically the...
New ‘Black Widow’ Clip Releases During MTV Movie & TV Awards

During the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Disney released a new clip to promote the upcoming release of Marvel‘s Black Widow, which is finally hitting theaters after over a year of delays. The short clip shows Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh as Natasha and Yelena Romanoff as they flee from a gun-toting motorcyclist through tight city streets. The film also stars David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, who at one point was trained in the Red Room to be a Black Widow like Natasha.
Marvel’s ‘Loki’ premiere pushed forward to Wednesday June 9

Marvel‘s latest small screen venture Loki will arrive on Disney+ two days ahead of its initial Friday premiere. The six-part series will play on Disney+ from June 9. Speaking in a new video, the show’s star Tom Hiddleston quipped that “Wednesdays are the new Fridays” in reference to the new premiere date. The 40-year-old actor said that the shift was a reflection on Loki’s status as a Marvel outsider.
Emily Blunt Recalls ‘Heartbreak’ of Losing Black Widow Role, Says There Are Too Many Superhero Movies Now

Emily Blunt is not joining Hollywood’s superhero squad any time soon. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski: A Timeline of Their Relationship. “It’s not that it’s beneath me,” Blunt, 38, said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, May 11. “I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow, I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. — it would’ve been amazing … but I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t.”
Marvel Fans Have Thoughts About Black Widow’s Taskmaster After New Posters Revealed

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been waiting more than a year now for Black Widow, a film that was originally set to debut last May. While we still have to wait a couple more months to see the film, a collection of brand new character posters were dropped online and since there's nothing else to talk about, fans are making their own fun. Right now, that fun is focused on Taskmaster, who is a character who is as mysterious as he is, awesome, or hilarious, depending on your point-of-view.
Jac Schaeffer On Her ‘Wanda’ Vision, Working In The MCU, And Dish On ‘Black Widow’ And ‘Captain Marvel’ – Behind The Lens

Joining me for this week’s edition of my Deadline video series Behind The Lens is Jac Schaeffer, creator, EP, and head writer of Disney+’s Marvel limited series breakout, WandaVision, a unique show blending the MCU characters Wanda and Vision with classic television sitcoms like The Dick Van Dyke Show and Bewitched among others. Taking place after the events of The Avengers: Endgame it reunites Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch with Paul Bettany’s Vision and explores their relationship in part by placing the characters in situations and re-creations of some classic TV comedies, while merging with the strange goings-on you might well expect to find coming straight out of both the worlds of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as its Comic Book origins. Although the idea to put Wanda and Vision in various sitcom takeoffs was that of MCU guru Kevin Feige, the series was put squarely in the hands of Schaeffer, who got her feet wet as a contributing writer for Captain Marvel as well as one of the writers of the new Black Widow film. She wrote the first and last episodes of WandaVision as well as supervising a diverse writers room to turn out the nine episode arc. Join us as we discuss how it was all done, plus her efforts to make sure the MCU casts a wide net of diversity for women, people of color, LGBTQ community members and more. She also gives us a peek into just where the long awaited Black Widow will be taking us upon its release this summer. Schaeffer tells me she has wanted to direct since she was 14. She made her debut behind the camera with 2009’s TiMER a few years after graduating from Princeton and earning a Master Of Fine Arts degree at USC Cinema School. In addition to the Marvel movies she has also co-written the 2019 Anne Hathaway/Rebel Wilson starring film, The Hustle. To watch our conversation and go ‘Behind The Lens’ with Jac Schaeffer just click on the link above.