Prep Notebook: Will Smythe, Brody Parker highlight Mitten Classic 3-point shootout

By Scott M. Burnstein For MediaNews Group
The Oakland Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe show of shows came after the season ended and in a duel of two of the best pure shooters Oakland County boys basketball history. Like two outlaw cowboys with itchy trigger fingers, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Will Smythe and Troy’s Brody Parker went head to head in a battle of bombardiers, engaging in a shootout for the ages in the finals of the Hoop City Mitten Classic 3-point contest last weekend in Southfield.

