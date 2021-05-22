Prep Notebook: Will Smythe, Brody Parker highlight Mitten Classic 3-point shootout
The show of shows came after the season ended and in a duel of two of the best pure shooters Oakland County boys basketball history. Like two outlaw cowboys with itchy trigger fingers, Orchard Lake St. Mary's Will Smythe and Troy's Brody Parker went head to head in a battle of bombardiers, engaging in a shootout for the ages in the finals of the Hoop City Mitten Classic 3-point contest last weekend in Southfield.