Orlov dished out three helpers -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers. Orlov spent a hefty 9:35 on the power play in a game full of fireworks following the Tom Wilson incident last game. The Russian blueliner made the most out of all that man-advantage time with just his second power-play point of the season, continuing his strong production down the stretch. Orlov has 11 points in his last 12 games.