Georgia State

First Female Offenders in Georgia Receive Degree through New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), in partnership with the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (NOBTS) Leavell College Extension Center at Whitworth Women’s Facility (WF), hosted a commencement ceremony honoring ten female offenders on Friday, May 21, 2021. This ceremony celebrated the first female offenders in the GDC to receive an associate degree in Christian Ministry through the Leavell College NOBTS program.

