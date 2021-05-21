newsbreak-logo
Opinion: Why reinvent the wheel on food security and nutrition?

By Jennifer Clapp
devex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith preparations for the United Nations’ upcoming Food Systems Summit in full swing, recent proposals for a new science-policy platform have attracted attention and controversy. The summit’s scientific group, headed by one of the proponents of the idea, has suggested the creation of a new science-policy body for food security and nutrition — akin to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change — as a potential “game changer.” The European Commission is also studying the idea.

