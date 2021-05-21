Opinion: Why reinvent the wheel on food security and nutrition?

Something I’ve reflected on quite a bit lately is the way in which the impacts of Covid-19 have reverberated throughout global society and affected well-being in ways that go beyond the direct health consequences of infection. One of these is food security, which has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.Food security refers to an individual’s ability to daily consume preferred, safe, and nutritious food that enhances life. The pandemic has increased the global population who cannot access the food they want. According to the World Bank, approximately 300 million people in 35 countries are experiencing some form of food insecurity as a result of the pandemic, an increase of over 110 million people in one year. In the United States, reports of traffic jams at food banks have been difficult to comprehend. According to Northwestern University, 23% of American households have experienced food insecurity, almost twice as many as before the pandemic.