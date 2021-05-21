newsbreak-logo
Family Relationships

Mother accused of faking daughter’s terminal illness for money

By 850 WFTL
foxsports640.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Ohio mother is under investigation after she allegedly faked her daughter’s terminal illness so that she could get money from concerned community members. Stark County Family Court says Lindsey…

www.foxsports640.com
State
Ohio State
#Terminal Illness#Get Money#County Court#Under Investigation#Stark County Family Court#Daughter#Community
Canton, OHFox 19

Stark County Sheriff: Canton, Ohio mother under investigation for allegedly faking daughter’s illness to get donations

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - It seems Lindsey Abbuhl had the entire community fooled. In a News Talk 1480 WHBC-AM broadcast live-streamed March 1, 2021, host Jon Bozeka said, “We’re joined by Lindsey and Rylee Abbuhl this morning. Their story being told right now on WHBC as Rylee is suffering from a life-threatening illness and joined by her mother to tell this story this morning.”
Ohio StateLima News

Mother of ‘dying’ girl in Ohio made up terminal illness

For years, an Ohio mother pretended that her 11-year-old daughter was terminally ill in a bid to bilk friends and community members out of thousands of dollars, police said. Lindsey Abbuhl is facing abuse and neglect complaints for fabricating her daughter’s health issues as part of an alleged scam to “obtain funding for trips, housing, and other expenses of the last several years,” according to court documents obtained by CNN. The Stark County Department of Job and Family Services launched an investigation into the parent after an anonymous tipster reported concerns about her young daughter.
Canton, OHPosted by
The US Sun

Mom faked daughter’s terminal illness for 3 years telling 11-year-old she was dying to get cash donations & free holiday

AN 11-YEAR-OLD girl has been removed from her mother's care after she claimed the youngster was terminally ill to gain cash donations and handouts over three years. Lindsey Abbuhl, 34, deceived hundreds of wellwishers and conned them out of thousands of dollars by pretending her daughter Rylee had a fatal condition, according to authorities.
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

