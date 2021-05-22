Two Charged in Montgomery County Murder Investigation
UPDATE from GBI: On Friday, May 21, 2021, the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Ta’Lawrence Terraine Vickers aka “Saga,” age 35 of Atlanta, in Augusta, Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation previously secured arrest warrants for Vickers relating to the murder of Zacheriah Douglas Wright. Vickers was charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, commission of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and participation in criminal gang activity.allongeorgia.com