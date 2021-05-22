newsbreak-logo
Two Charged in Montgomery County Murder Investigation

By AllOnGeorgia
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE from GBI: On Friday, May 21, 2021, the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Ta’Lawrence Terraine Vickers aka “Saga,” age 35 of Atlanta, in Augusta, Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation previously secured arrest warrants for Vickers relating to the murder of Zacheriah Douglas Wright. Vickers was charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, commission of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and participation in criminal gang activity.

