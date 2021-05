NEW YORK – With the BIG EAST Softball Championship presented by JEEP getting under way on Thursday, the Conference announced its annual regular-season awards on Wednesday. Villanova’s Paige Rauch became the first in league history to sweep BIG EAST Player of the Year and BIG EAST Pitcher of the Year honors in the same season. Regular-season champion DePaul collected BIG EAST Coaching Staff of the Year recognition, while Blue Demon senior shortstop Maranda Gutierrez was voted BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year for the second time. UConn shortstop Jana Sanden was tabbed BIG EAST Freshman of the Year to round out the major award winners.