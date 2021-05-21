newsbreak-logo
Tiff, MO

Curtiss Joseph Govero, 85, Tiff

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurtiss Joseph Govero, 85, of Tiff died May 13, 2021, at his home. Mr. Govero worked at Hamilton and De Soto Shoe Co. He enjoyed cutting wood, hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, throwing horseshoes, coaching his children in baseball and softball, playing baseball ,and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Tiff. Born Sept. 7, 1935, in Tiff, he was the son of the late Raymond and Valerie (Boyer) Govero.

