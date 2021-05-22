The U.S. Canadian Border Closed Until At Least Another Month

The U.S. and Canada border is going to remain closed to nonessential travel until at least June 21, according to Forbes. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the other day that he would not open borders until he could see some kind of positive trend with vaccinations and infected numbers. According to VOA News, the problem isn't just the United States, it's Canada too. The vaccine numbers for both countries are less than 50%. Trudeau wants the numbers to come up substantially.