The coronavirus death toll in Sonoma County has increased. For the first time in a month, health officials added a new death to the coronavirus report yesterday, and the death toll is now at 315. Meanwhile, the drop in active cases seems to have plateaued. Our current 7 day daily average of active COVID-19 cases is currently 309 down from just 310 a week ago. Revised numbers from the county show that that number peaked at 5,206 in late January.