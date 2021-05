Andrew Close's offseason from varsity lacrosse was full of club matches and practices. It's made all the difference for the Geneva junior attackman. "Just the confidence and the mental part of it. I feel like lacrosse is 100% [about] mentality and what you think when you're out on the field," Close said after the Vikings' 13-7 victory over St. Charles North on Saturday. "I think you can be the best player in the world, but if you don't have that mentality, you're not going to be a good player."