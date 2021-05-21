Ronald E. Queen, 83, Festus

Ronald E. Queen, 83, of Festus died May 19, 2021, in Festus. Mr. Queen began his long career in the grocery business as a butcher for the Tom-Boy Store in De Soto, and worked his way up to owning several grocery stores. He also had a real estate company whose holdings included Jefferson Square in De Soto, where he and his wife owned and operated The Bistro at Jefferson Square. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus. He enjoyed collecting coins and stamps; working outdoors, watching old western movies, and going to the casino. Born May 9, 1938, in De Soto, he was the son of the late Francis Earl and Geneva (Lewis) Queen. He was preceded in death by his wife: Rebecca Jean “Becky” (Wall) Queen.