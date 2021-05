In 2016, Larry Flax and Rick Rosenfield, the founders of California Pizza Kitchen, reminisced about the early days of their business and in doing so, unearthed something quite interesting. They mentioned to Fortune that after a meeting with their restaurant managers in 1991, they decided to ban smoking in all of their restaurants. This was to address the now commonplace concern that employees surrounded by smoke all the time may suffer the effects of secondhand smoking.