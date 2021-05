HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii officials have reported about 200 drug-related deaths last year in Honolulu, a five-year high that was fueled by methamphetamine overdoses. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Saturday that the Honolulu medical examiner’s office said there were 197 deaths in 2020 compared to 191 in 2019 and 157 in 2018. Methamphetamine was the cause of 148 of the deaths last year.