newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Sky has the cheapest iPhone 12 and 12 Pro deals around – starting at just £29/pm

By Christine Alexa
todaynewspost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIPhone 12 deals aren’t exactly the most affordable option out there, especially when you get into the Pro and Pro Max models. Right now, though, Sky Mobile is offering some pretty affordable tariffs across these handsets. The iPhone 12 is the cheapest option at just £29 a month (the mini...

todaynewspost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Iphone#Iphone 11 Pro#Iphone 12#New Iphone#Apple Iphone#High End Phone#Sky Mobile#Swap24#Sky Tv#Super Retina Xdr#Pro Max#Ceramic Shell#Dslr#2gb#Magsafe Charger#Optical Zoom#Rewards#Sky States#Models#Speeds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
NFLtechadvisor.com

Poco’s budget M3 Pro is one of the cheapest 5G phones yet

The Dimensity 700 also adds 5G support, something that wasn’t available on the regular M3, and remains unusual in phones this affordable. Alongside a Mali-G57 integrated GPU and up to 6GB of RAM, everyday performance should be solid. The display has also been upgraded. It’s now a 6.5in Full HD...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

iPhone 13 leak suggests a big camera bump – here's why it could be a good thing

We’ve heard enough iPhone 13 rumors to date to suggest the new iPhone will look a lot like its predecessor, but there could be some noticeable changes upon closer inspection come September, according to a new leak. Specifically, the camera block could protrude from the back of iPhone 13 series far further than that on last year’s devices, especially on the still-rumored iPhone 13 Pro.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Verizon's new iPhone 12 Pro deal offers two for the price of one

Getting your hands on a new iPhone 12 Pro is even more affordable this month thanks to one of the latest deals now available at Verizon. Regularly priced at $1,000, the iPhone 12 Pro is one of the best new iPhone models in years though it's also one of the priciest. Right now Verizon is offering its customers the chance to pick one up for free when you buy another at regular price with monthly device payments and add a line on an Unlimited plan. That means you can grab two today for just $33.33 monthly.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

iPhone 13 design leak just revealed a bad surprise

Details about the upcoming iPhone 13 continue to take shape — quite literally in the case of the latest leak, which gives us more information about the size of the iPhone 13. And it’s not good news for fans of thin phones. MacRumors reports that it saw schematics for the...
Cell PhonesStuff.tv

The Realme 8 5G might be the cheapest 5G phone you can buy

5G might still be a hit and miss revolution in mobile connectivity for most people, but you can no longer say that it’s prohibitively pricey. 5G-equipped blowers are getting cheaper all the time, and Realme’s latest is one of the most affordable yet. Coming in at £80 less than the Realme 8 Pro 5G (reviewed here), the Realme 8 is the first smartphone in the UK to feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 5G processor. It’s a fairly slimline 8.5mm in thickness and sports a 6.5in 90Hz 1080x2400 display and a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging. A triple camera setup includes a 48MP main camera with Realme’s take on a night mode, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP black and white snapper. Flip the phone around and you’ll find a 16MP selfie camera. The Realme 8 5G comes in either black or blue with a choice of 4GB + 64GB or 6GB + 128GB configurations. It’s available to buy right now, with prices starting at £199. And if you get in quick, you can knock £20 off that.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and 5G renders surface online

Samsung releases a variety of handsets per year, and this newest leak covers one of the company’s budget offerings. A leak from 91mobiles shows off renders that give us a look at the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and 5G models. The two variants have a slightly different appearance, with the 5G model sporting a V-shaped notch and the 4G model offering a U-shaped notch.
Cell PhonesEntrepreneur

Apple Is Purportedly Working on a Foldable iPhone That Will Be Released in 2023. Here's What We Know.

For months, rumors surrounding Apple's foldable iPhone have circulated — and more details have emerged, thanks to a note seen by MacRumors. In a note to investors on Sunday, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the smartphone giant is planning on releasing between 15 million and 20 million foldable iPhones with an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display two years from now. SDC will reportedly supply the display, while Samsung Foundry will serve as "the exclusive DDI [device driver interface] foundry provider."
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Is the iPhone 11 Pro Max worth buying in 2021?

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is neither the latest, nor the most powerful iPhone out there, but there are many reasons why despite all that it's worth considering in 2021.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will have similar camera specs, leaked schematics suggest

A new report from MacRumors says this year's iPhone 13 models will be a little thicker than their predecessors and will also have relatively bigger camera bumps. The information is based on iPhone 13‌ schematics and appears to come from a reliable source. It's in line with what we have heard and seen so far, including an alleged iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy.
Cell PhonesHouston Chronicle

Choosing between the iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. iPhone 12 mini

Last week I explained that I was considering replacing my aging iPhone X but couldn’t decide whether to go big with the iPhone 12 Pro Max or small with the iPhone 12 mini. I detailed most of the significant differences I’d found. Now, here’s the scoop on what may be the deciding factor—the camera—followed by my decision.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Apple to Start Using in-House 5G Modems in Its 2023 iPhone Lineup

While this year’s iPhone 13 series will see Apple use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 5G modems, a couple of years from now, the tech giant might have its in-house baseband chip running in the 2023 iPhone models. 2023 iPhone Models With Apple’s Custom 5G Modems Could See Performance and Latency Improvements...
NFLHouston Chronicle

Apple battle: iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. iPhone 12 mini, Part 1

Earlier this year, I noticed my iPhone X’s maximum battery capacity had dropped to 89 percent. I thought about replacing it with an iPhone 12 but couldn’t decide between the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini. So, I borrowed one of each and have been testing them for several months.