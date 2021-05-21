newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Bad news for the Best Buy PS5 and Xbox Series X restock today – when to get it

By Christine Alexa
todaynewspost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: There’s bad news for the Best Buy PS5 and Xbox Series X restock today, we can exclusively report based on the sources of our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider who say there’s no inventory on hand. Matt will send you an alert when US retailers are back in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. This news is despite the fact that Best Buy hasn’t had a restock of consoles this week and usually does at least a PS5 restock on Thursday or Friday. When is the next PS5 and Xbox Series X restock? Rely on Matt’s alerts, which have helped point 25,000 people to the Sony and Microsoft consoles.

todaynewspost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#The Microsoft Store#Sony Direct#Buy Ps5#Best Restock Tips#Best Buy Today#Consoles#Real Time Updates#Live Updates#Inventory#Best Buy Warehouses#Sale#Twitter Users#Notifications#Online Orders#American Retailers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Costco
Related
Video GamesPhone Arena

Update to Xbox Game Pass turns Surface Duo into red hot gaming device

An update to the Xbox Game Pass app in the Google Play Store allows Microsoft Surface Duo users to make a huge change to the dual-screened phone. As mentioned in a tweet by Microsoft's chief product officer Panos Panay, the update to the app allows Surface Duo users to dedicate one of the two displays for game controls. More than 50 games are available to play using the Surface Duo's touch screen while titles not compatible will ask the user to connect to a game pad.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Ghostrunner 2 Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC

505 Games announced an agreement with One More Level for the development of Ghostrunner 2 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. In late March, 505 Games acquired the Ghostrunner IP for €5 million, the developer secured “all licenses for the technological solutions used in the game.”. “We are...
Video GamesUbergizmo

Watch Dogs: Legion For PS5, Xbox Series X Will Get A Performance Mode

This is done so that gamers on next-gen consoles like that of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X will be able to enjoy the game by taking advantage of their hardware. This will basically bump up the frame rates that gamers can get from the game up to 60 fps. For those needing a bit of context, the game was previously locked at 30 fps despite it being called a game designed for next-gen consoles, so this update is actually very much welcome.
Video Gamesapptrigger.com

Can you buy Mass Effect Legendary Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is almost upon us with a release scheduled for this Friday. On May 14, fans of the beloved sci-fi franchise will be able to replay the first three games in the franchise, which comprise the Commander Shepard saga. And they’ve been completely remastered with visual enhancements, technical improvements, and gameplay optimizations.
Video GamesEngadget

The Morning After: Xbox Series X and PS5 progress update

Half a year since launch, and it’s still a challenge for a lot of us to get our hands on a next-gen console. Sony has reportedly said there will be supply constraints for the rest of the year, but we didn’t even need to be told. If you’ve tried to buy an Xbox Series X or PS5, you’ve probably had to shop around (online, mostly) for stock. And get very lucky.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

GTA 5 launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 11th

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) is heading to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 11th. In addition to the next-gen November release, Rockstar has announced the released a standalone version of its beloved multiplayer mode, GTA Online. Unlike the GTA 5 release, GTA Online will be launching exclusively to PlayStation Plus for three months, ending in February 2022. In anticipation, Rockstar is including special benefits for players in anticipation of the upcoming next-gen versions of GTA 5.
Video GamesPosted by
Newsweek

PS5 Restock Update for Amazon, Walmart, Target, Newegg, Best Buy and More

The PlayStation 5 remains frustratingly elusive to come by for gamers with sporadic restocks selling quickly. Sony's next-gen console is out of stock at every major U.S. retailer, after restocks Newegg, GameStop and PS Direct released earlier this week all sold out. To compound matters, Sony's chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, warned late last month that demand could continue to outstrip supply well into next year.
Video GamesGamespot

Ghostrunner Sequel In Development For PS5, Xbox Series X, And PC

Publisher 505 Games has announced that a sequel to Ghostrunner is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The upcoming title does not have a release window yet, but 505 confirmed that One More Level, the studio behind the original game, is developing Ghostrunner 2. In a press...
Video GamesCNET

Xbox Series X restock: When it's back in stock, how to get one this week

Xbox Series X and S consoles are not as difficult to find as the PS5, but it can still be a challenge. Last week, Walmart and Microsoft restocked both systems, while GameStop received some Xbox Series S bundles. It was a busy weekend for folks trying to get their hands on this console, but Microsoft's new Console Purchase Pilot program might offer a way to cut the line.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Can’t find a PS5, Xbox Series X or GPU? Embrace it

Whether you’re on the hunt for PS5 restock, Xbox Series X restock or an Nvidia RTX 3080, you’ve probably had a pretty miserable time of it. Game consoles come and go within minutes, from retailers large and small. GPUs from Nvidia and AMD seem even scarcer, with enthusiasts camping out in front of stores, or simply paying exorbitant prices for third-party gear.
Video Gamesglitched.online

GTA V Releases on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in November

Rockstar has announced that GTA V will release on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on 11 November 2021. The developer did not share any new gameplay footage of the new “enhanced edition”. However, they did mention they are hard at work making the game “more beautiful and more responsive than ever”.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Grand Theft Auto V Launches November 11 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Rockstar Games announced Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on November 11. The standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online will be free on the PlayStation 5 for three months, ending in February 2022. PlayStation Plus users on PS4 can claim GTA$1,000,000 by visiting the PlayStation Store at the start of each month until the launch of the PS5 version.