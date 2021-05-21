newsbreak-logo
Friends Reunion episode gets UK release date on Sky and Now

By Christine Alexa
todaynewspost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe much-anticipated Friends: The Reunion, which will stream on HBO Max in the US, now has a confirmed UK release date. The show will air on Sky One on May 27 – the same day it releases in the US – at 8pm BST. You’ll also be able to stream it on Sky or Now from 8.02am that morning, making it a simultaneous release.

todaynewspost.com
