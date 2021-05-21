Friends Reunion episode gets UK release date on Sky and Now

Far be it from anyone to willfully mock the idea of a Friends reunion being a tearjerker, but why? People tend to get pretty sensitive about their favorite shows these days, but the fact is that a lot of folks have been calling for a Friends reunion since the show ended back in 2004. It should have been a pretty good hint when the majority of the cast members said no that this wasn’t something they wanted to do since their desire was to move on and find other roles that would help their career to move forward. A reunion show was never that bad of an idea but when people start to call for a reunion show less than a year after the show ends, or less than 5 years or so, it becomes a bit of an annoyance to many others that can’t figure why fans can’t just move on at times. But after years of hoping for the development of such an episode, fans can finally breathe a little easier since an unscripted Friends reunion has been finished and is ready to be released on HBO Max so that fans of the show can tune in and finally see what they’ve been wanting for so long. As far as being a tearjerker goes it can be imagined that the cast might shed a few just to remember everything that’s been said and done throughout the course of the show. After all, Friends was one of the most popular shows on TV at one time and they managed to be among the most memorable of programs that were enjoyed by an untold number of fans. When the show ended everyone went their own way, but only a few of them really ended up maintaining their reputation with the fans.