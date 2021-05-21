newsbreak-logo
Seagate may have just unveiled the world's fastest HDD

Cover picture for the articleSeagate has finally disclosed the official specs of its first dual-actuator hard disk drive (HDD) the Mach.2 Exos 2X14 and listed it on its website. Although SSDs have now become the standard for business laptops and workstations, HDDs still have a place in data centers due to their ability to store large amounts of data relatively cheaply. However, Seagate’s Mach.2 multi-actuator technology aims to speed up the rate at which HDDs can transfer data without sacrificing their storage capacity.

