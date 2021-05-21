newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Judge in Epic vs. Apple presses Tim Cook on why so many developers are unhappy | Engadget

By Christine Alexa
todaynewspost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Epic vs. Apple trial wraps up, Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stand to give the trial’s most anticipated testimony. After a widely quoted statement that early in the day, Cook testified about Apple’s business in China and its privacy policies. But some of the toughest questions came...

todaynewspost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engadget Gaming#App Developers#Google Apps#Ios#Wells Fargo#Gcbd#The New York Times#The Department Of Justice#The App Store#Mac#Apple Trial#Gaming Apps#Free Apps#Banking Apps#Ceo#Friction#Company#Chinese Icloud Data#Privacy#Closing Arguments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Google
Country
China
Related
TechnologyGamasutra

Tim Cook: Third-party payments on the App Store would be a 'terrible' idea

Apple CEO Tim Cook claims allowing App Store developers link to their own third-party marketplaces and payment systems would be a "terrible" idea. As reported by Bloomberg, Cook was called to the stand last week during the ongoing Epic Games v. Apple trial and was asked to outline why Apple is reluctant to give its developers and users more freedom when it comes to spending.
Businessadexchanger.com

Tim Cook Pushes Back Against Epic Games; Xandr’s Future Is Unclear

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. Move over Epic, it’s Tim’s turn. The Apple CEO had his say in federal court on Friday as part of a lawsuit Epic filed after its hugely popular game Fortnite was removed from the App Store last year for flouting Apple’s requirement of a 30% cut of in-game revenues. Epic is arguing that Apple runs its store as an illegal monopoly because iOS devices don’t allow alternative payment systems. Cook pushed back, saying that opening up the iPhone to rival app stores would hinder users. And (shocker) he also said Apple isn’t a monopoly. Per the Wall Street Journal, Cook emphasized Apple’s commitment to security and privacy and his belief that third-party developers with their own app stores aren’t motivated to match the level of user protection that Apple provides with its App Store. Apple faces increasing threats from lawmakers and regulators around the world who’re examining the power it has over third-party software developers. Epic isn’t the only one ripping into Apple – business mogul Barry Diller blasted the company over its App Store fees in an interview with CNBC, saying that his companies, and others like them, are “overcharged in a disgusting manner.”
Oakland, CAPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Judge digs into Apple app store policies as Epic trial ends

SAN RAMON, Calif. — (AP) — The judge who will decide a case challenging Apple’s stranglehold on its iPhone app store indicated on Monday she would like to promote more competition but without dismantling a commission system that reaps billions of dollars for the technology powerhouse. U.S. District Judge Yvonne...
BusinessArs Technica

The Epic v. Apple case could hinge on the definition of the “marketplace”

After three weeks of wide-ranging (and often meandering) witness testimony and questioning, today's closing arguments in the Epic Games Inc. v. Apple Inc. trial focused on two crucial and highly technical legal questions: what is the relevant competitive market and what should the court do if Apple is found to be unfairly monopolizing that market?
ElectronicsCult of Mac

There may be a problem with Apple’s pricey Hermès’ AirTag range

Apple products have always cost a premium, but they’re also some of the best-made devices and products that you’ll find. Most of the time, at least. 9to5Mac points out that all three of Apple’s Hermès AirTag Key Rings and Luggage Tags are listed as “Currently Unavailable” on Apple’s website, regardless of which option users try to select. It also cites a reader who suggests a quality issue could be to blame.
BusinessNew Haven Register

Steve Wozniak Faces Lawsuit Over Tech School Idea

Steve Wozniak may be best known for his role as the co-founder of Apple, but it’s for a very different business venture that he’s currently facing a lawsuit. In 2017, Wozniak announced Woz U, an online initiative designed “to help fill the employment gap for high-paying technology jobs across the U.S.,” according to their launch announcement. The project was ambitious, including plans to add 30 physical locations in the years that followed.
ComputersMacworld

WWDC 2021: How to watch Apple unveil iOS 15, macOS 12, and more on June 7

Updated 05/24/21: Apple has announced that WWDC will kick off with a keynote address at 10am PT on Monday, June 7. After pushing it back by several weeks due to the pandemic last year, Apple has announced that WWDC will return to its normal spot in early June. The conference will be held June 7-11 and will once again adhere to an all-online format that is free for all developers.
TechnologyCult of Mac

Apple details plans for WWDC 2021

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference is scheduled for June 7, and on Monday the iPhone-maker revealed that the all-important keynote address for WWDC 2021 will be held at 10 a.m. PDT on that day. This is almost certainly when they wraps will come off the next major upgrades for iOS, macOS and the company’s other operating systems.
Cell PhonesEntrepreneur

They filter photos of the possible appearance of the iPhone 13

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. And although it doesn't really change much from the previous model, rumors have already started about what Apple's new smartphone model will look like. According to the Peng Store, the new iPhone could include a pink model.
Video GamesCNET

Epic makes final pitch to limit Apple's App Store control in Fortnite trial

Fortnite maker Epic Games says Apple has lost its way. The company co-founded by Steve Jobs positioned itself as an underdog to market leaders like Microsoft. But Apple's hold over the 1 billion active iPhones in the world has made it a monopolist, Epic argued, that needs to be forced to change. Apple, meanwhile, says Epic just wants a free ride on its innovative technology. It's now up to a US District Court judge in California to decide.
Businessmediapost.com

Tim Cook Defends App Store Policies

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday defended the company's tight App Store policies, telling a federal judge that the company's rules for apps benefit consumers as well as developers. At the start of his four-hour long testimony, Cook told U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland that the...
Cell Phonesshepherdgazette.com

Android 12 options Apple ought to undertake for iOS 15

Last week at Google’s I/O developer conference, we got a more complete look at Android 12, which will make its debut this fall on the Google Pixel 6 phone. The new OS adds more security and privacy tools and is designed to make phones and tablets feel more personal by letting you customize the way it looks. Android 12 is also built to work better with other Android and Chrome devices. The announcement comes just weeks ahead of WWDC, Apple’s developer conference, where it’s likely we’ll see iOS 15, a new version of the iPhone’s operating system.
Businessprotocol.com

How Apple really works

Good morning! This Sunday, here's your five-minute guide to the best of Protocol (and the internet) from the week that was, from a number of new looks inside Apple's business to the seemingly simple reason Netflix is so dominant. Best of Protocol. Apple's Craig Federighi throws Mac security under the...