Police are looking for a suspect they said stalked and sexually assaulted several women in Montgomery County and Philadelphia. One of the incidents happened at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in King of Prussia on Tuesday. Police say a woman was working out in the fitness room when a man approached her and demanded she leave with him. The woman refused and started to run for the door when she was struck in the head with the gun. The suspect was last seen running out of the lobby doors of the hotel.