UCHealth Timberline Medical Center Launches Renovation To Improve Patient Experience And Work Spaces
A renovation project is underway at UCHealth Timberline Medical Center to update the facility and create a more inviting and comfortable experience for patients and staff. “We are excited to remodel the clinic where our providers have been caring for patients for over 20 years,” said Cindy Morgan, the manager of clinic operations at the medical center at 131 Stanley Ave, Suite 202. “And we are thrilled that we have planned this project carefully so we will remain open and caring for our patients during construction. We even were able to extend our weekend hours.”www.estesparknews.com