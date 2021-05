Every year at the end of May, Memorial Day weekend in Telluride marks the unofficial start of the summer season, kicked off by the Mountainfilm festival in which locals and visitors alike soak up knowledge and drink from the well of inspiration offered by the documentary film festival’s films and events. While last year’s Memorial Day weekend remained eerily quiet during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year organizers are carefully preparing a small, intimate, in-person Mountainfilm festival. On Monday, the festival announced this year’s lineup, featuring more than 20 feature-length films, over 100 shorts and a bevy of in-person events exploring topics running the gamut from income inequality in the American West to psychedelic-assisted therapies to travel as a tool for world peace.