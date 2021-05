Owners Christ Doulos, Carole Bell-Doulos and Suzette Balaskas and General Manager Chris Balaskas were excited last month to be able to formally launch “The Vault,” a new and highly anticipated restaurant built into what used to be a bank building in downtown Wyandotte. Many other friends and family members as well as Ron Hinrichs and others from the Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber came out for the special occasion. The restaurant is now open for lunch and dinner from Monday through Saturday. Reservations can be made by calling (734) 88VAULT. Check out the menu online at www.thevaultonfirst.com.