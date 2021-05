On Friday evening, 39-year-old Laney Malavolta left her home just north of Durango with her two dogs apparently to go for a simple evening walk in the woods near her house. At around 8:30 p.m., however, her boyfriend found the two dogs back at home without Malavolta, prompting him to begin looking for her. He found her mauled body shortly thereafter in a nearby wooded area, killed in what appeared to be a fatal bear attack.